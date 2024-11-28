Jetstar Asia crew step out in new uniforms

SINGAPORE, 29 November 2024: Jetstar Asia cabin crew and pilots stepped out in their new uniforms at Changi Airport Thursday, joining Jetstar staff from Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

The collection is designed by Australian fashion designer Genevieve Smart, Co-founder and Creative Director of Ginger & Smart, who worked alongside 40 pilots, cabin crew and team members from the Jetstar Group over the past two years to complete the final design.

Photo credit: Jetstar Asia.

The new colour palette includes a softer orange and blue combination inspired by the sunset as seen through an aircraft window.

More than 6,000 frontline team members will wear the new uniforms across Singapore, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand starting Thursday.

It marks a new era for the Jetstar Group, which is on track to sell more than 12 million fares for under SGD100 this year and more than 21 million for less than SGD200.