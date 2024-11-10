Iconic Mekong hotels change ownership

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2024: KS Hotels and HMD Asia have announced the acquisition of the iconic La Résidence hotels, located in the Luang Prabang in Laos and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Both properties were previously owned and managed by Belmond.

La Résidence Phou Vao, Luang Prabang.

La Résidence Phou Vao, the iconic hilltop sanctuary within the UNESCO Heritage region of Luang Prabang, Laos, will continue to operate normally but under the new management of HMD Asia, which became effective last week.

La Résidence D’Angkor is currently closed for renovation and will be reopened in Q4, 2025 under the management of HMD Asia. The hotel is located on the riverside in Siem Reap, the gateway to the storied temples of Angkor Wat.

With traditional architecture set within abundant gardens, La Résidence D’Angkor guests will be just steps from the colourful boutiques, cafes and tree-lined avenues of Siem Reap and a short journey to the legendary temples.

HMD Asia is owned by Cambodian entrepreneur Sokoun Chanpreda and managed by Anthony Lark, Executive Director. Lark is a seasoned hotelier who previously opened and managed several Amanresorts properties in Southeast Asia and the Trisara resort in Phuket.

“HMD Asia is delighted to be taking over management of the iconic La Residence hotels, said Lark. “We feel a deep sense of honour and responsibility in managing these beautiful small hotels, and we are excited to continue their legacy of service and attention to detail while developing unique guest experiences in the future.”

About HMD Asia

For over 20 years, HMD Asia owned by Cambodian entrepreneur Sokoun Chanpreda has been crafting unique and memorable hospitality and F&B experiences throughout SE Asia. The group currently holds the following properties in its portfolio.

Shinta Mani Wild – A Bensley Collection – Tmor Rung, Cambodia

Shinta Mani Angkor and Bensley Collection Pool Villas – Siem Reap, Cambodia

Shinta Mani Mustang – A Bensley Collection – Nepal

TRIBE – Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Park Hyatt – Siem Reap, Cambodia

JATI – Koh Russey – Cambodia (opening Q1, 2025)

About KS Hotels

KS Hotels was established in 2007 and has successfully developed and acquired luxury hospitality assets in Thailand, Cambodia, the Maldives, Laos, and Australia, including the following properties.

Park Hyatt – Maldives

Park Hyatt – Siem Reap, Cambodia

Hyatt Regency – Phuket, Thailand

JW Marriott – Khao Lak, Thailand

Sofitel – Luang Prabang, Laos

So Sofitel – Hua Hin, Thailand

3 Nagas – MGallery, Luang Prabang, Laos

Moxy Sydney Airport – Australia

JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort, Australia

Point Yamu by COMO, Thailand