Air Astana and Etihad sign codeshare

SINGAPORE, 27 November 2024: Air Astana signed a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways, effective 26 November, marking an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding travel opportunities for passengers of both airlines.

As part of this agreement, Air Astana passengers will have access to Etihad flights to Mumbai, Riyadh, Dammam, Bahrain, Cairo, Doha, Kuwait City, and Muscat, unlocking new travel experiences to India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. Etihad’s global network will be accessible to Air Astana passengers via seamless connections in Abu Dhabi, utilising Air Astana’s direct flights from Astana, which were launched in late October, and from Almaty starting from 5 December 2024.

“We are excited to partner with Etihad Airways, offering our passengers enhanced travel options and convenient access to a broader network. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing passengers with exceptional and comfortable travel options whilst maintaining the highest standards of service and safety. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board following this partnership,” said Air Astana Vice President of Marketing & Sales Zhanna Shayakhmetova.

Codeshare agreements allow for single bookings, simplified check-in processes, and seamless baggage transfer between airlines. To date, Air Astana has signed codeshare agreements with eight airlines worldwide.