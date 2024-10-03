BANGKOK, 4 October 2024: Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has made its highly anticipated return as part of the upcoming Dusit Central Park project opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of the Thai capital.

The opening, held on 27 September 2024, was marked by a special ceremony presided over by Chanin Donavanik, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Dusit International. He had the honour of being the first guest to check in.

This gesture paid tribute to his mother’s enduring legacy in launching the original hotel in 1970.

Guests from across the globe travelled to be among the first to experience the hotel’s exquisitely designed Suites and Club Rooms, where expansive, cantilevered picture frame windows capture breathtaking, uninterrupted views of Lumpini Park, providing an unmatched accommodation experience in the city.

The newly transformed hotel also unveiled its expansive meeting and events space, which in keeping with the grandeur of its predecessor, boasts one of the largest ballrooms in Bangkok. The Napalai Grand Ballroom, with its soaring eight-metre-high ceiling and full-width, 55-metre-wide panoramic window, frames picturesque park and cityscape views, creating a dramatic backdrop for any event.

Photo caption: In a tribute to his mother’s enduring legacy in launching the original Dusit Thani Bangkok in 1970, Chanin Donavanik, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Dusit International (centre), had the honour of being the first guest to check-in. Also pictured (from left): Sukit Ngamsangapong, Chief Financial Officer, Dusit International; Adrian Rudin, Managing Director, Dusit Thani Bangkok; Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International; Vipada Donavanik, SVP – Group Procurement & Advisor, Dusit International; La-ead Kovavisaruch, CEO of VMS & CIO of Dusit International; and Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International.

The hotel’s dining venues are equally captivating, each with its signature touch. The initial offerings include The Pavilion, where guests can savour Thai, Chinese, and international delicacies, and Dusit Gourmet, which offers artisanal bites and international favourites from an open kitchen. Soon, guests will enjoy four more dining concepts, including collaborations with world-class chefs and a chic, multi-level rooftop bar alongside the hotel’s iconic spire.

Also launching soon is Devarana Wellness, a unique urban wellness sanctuary concept designed to provide tailored wellness experiences for guests, visitors, and locals, ensuring that every stay is an opportunity for rejuvenation.

“Just as my mother envisioned the original Dusit Thani Bangkok as a beacon of Thai hospitality on the world stage, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok aims to elevate that legacy,” said Chanin. “This opening marks not only a new chapter for Dusit but also a new era for Thai hospitality. We are excited to welcome our guests to experience this extraordinary transformation, where heritage and tradition seamlessly blend with innovation to establish a new benchmark for luxury accommodation in Bangkok.”

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is the centrepiece of Dusit Central Park, a landmark THB46 billion mixed-use development also comprising ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sqm Roof Park. These additional components are expected to open gradually in 2025.

Special opening offers with exclusive privileges, including a complimentary airport limousine service in a Porsche Panamera Executive – the first of its kind in Thailand – are now available for booking at dusit.com/bangkok.

For more information, visit http://dusit.com/bangkok