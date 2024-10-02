LANGKAWI, 3 October 2024: Langkawi is renowned for its pristine white beaches, offering a sense of serendipity to anyone who loves basking in the sun or swimming in the ocean. Each beach lover has their own preferences.

Some enjoy bustling beaches with water activities, children running around, and the familiar sound of the “Uncle Ice-Cream” honking to offer a cold, delicious ice cream sandwich. These beaches are often within walking distance of local restaurants, perfect for satisfying hungry stomachs.

For honeymooners, Langkawi offers private strolls where couples can walk hand in hand, build sandcastles, collect shells, and indulge in romantic moments. Affluent travelers can find hidden and private beaches just off the luxury hotels, available for their exclusive enjoyment. Langkawi is also a relatively safe coastal area with long stretches of sandy bottoms, making it a perfect destination for all types of beach lovers.

Recommendation : If you’re planning to rent a scooter or a car be sure you have a valid driving license and if you’re an international tourist don’t forget to get your international driving permit (IDP) before you leave your country. Or else you can charter a car with a driver daily. There are also bicycles for you to rent.

Chenang Beach

Chenang Beach is Langkawi’s most popular beach, stretching over two kilometers of white sand lined with coconut trees. The beach is surrounded by restaurants, Chenang Mall, duty-free shops, massage centres, and affordable beachfront accommodations ranging from as low as RM79 to RM500 a night, all within walking distance. The area around Chenang Beach is bustling with activity, resembling a small town of its own. On Thursday nights, there is the Temoyang Night Market, where you can find street food and local delicacies with a Langkawi twist.

Tengah Beach

Although adjacent to Chenang Beach, you can’t access Tengah Beach directly from the beach itself due to a rocky outcrop. We recommend taking a detour inland and walking along the road, which is approximately 1.5 kilometers long. This road is commonly known as the tourist strip.

You will love this beach if you prefer a quieter atmosphere. While there are some water activities, they primarily cater to guests of luxury hotels who enjoy beachfront chalets and fun activities. Some notable hotels along this stretch include Dash, The Riyaz, Holiday Villa, and Resort World.

Kok Beach

Perfect for those seeking a luxurious getaway, Kok Beach boasts five-star hotels with private beaches such as the Ritz-Carlton and the Danna. Enjoy activities like jet-skiing and banana boating, or explore nearby attractions like the Seven Wells Waterfall and the Langkawi Cable Car for stunning views of the island. For an exclusive experience, visit Naam Paradise 101, a private beach resort near Telaga Harbour and Kok Beach. Accessible by boat, this spot offers activities like jet skiing, banana boat rides, and parasailing. Relax with a mocktail in hand and enjoy the tranquil setting.

Tanjung Rhu Beach

Tanjung Rhu Beach is famous for its enchanting annual event—the Sandbar phenomenon. This captivating natural marvel occurs when the sea level drops to a minimum of 0.0m, revealing a sandbar that seamlessly connects Tanjung Rhu Beach with Chabang and Kelam Baya Island. Guests staying at Tanjung Rhu Resort can witness this unique event. On other days, the beach stretches 2.5 kilometers, making it perfect for morning jogs and sunset walks. Its relative privacy adds to its charm.

Datai Bay

Located in the northwest, Datai Bay is home to luxurious resorts like The Datai, which offer private beach access and amenities such as jacuzzis, saunas, and spas. We recommend taking transport if you want to explore the nearby Tengkorak Beach or Temurun Waterfalls. It’s also close to the Crocodile Farm and the Ibrahim Hussein Museum & Cultural Foundation.

Pasir Tengkorak Beach or Sandy Skulls Beach

Known for its calm waters, Pantai Pasir Tengkorak, also known as Sandy Skulls Beach, is ideal for families. The beach is perfect for swimming and relaxing under shaded trees. Be cautious of monkeys that might try to snatch your belongings. This peaceful beach is great for unwinding with a book. The mysterious name, Sandy Skulls Beach, carries an eerie allure with numerous legends attached to it. Stories tell of pirates and mariners whose bodies washed ashore after storms in the Strait of Malacca. A more plausible theory suggests that the skulls found on the shores belonged to prisoners who attempted to escape from the island prison of Ko Tarutao in Thailand, located north of Langkawi.

Teluk Yu Granite Tors Geosite

Located in the north of Langkawi, Teluk Yu Granite Tors Geosite boasts a stunning landscape of hills and an exceptional coastline. The beach is adorned with impressive granite boulders (tors), some up to 10 meters in diameter, extending from the shore to the hills near the Craft Complex. This rare geological phenomenon, where granite rocks weather and erode to form exposed tors, is seldom seen in tropical regions. In Malay beliefs, these granite tors are often referred to as “live stones” because they seem to grow over time as erosion exposes more of their surface. The Langkawi Craft Complex, situated within this geosite, is a hub for native Malaysian handicrafts and cultural education. Teluk Yu Granite Tors Geosite is perfect for beach recreation while exploring the unique geological and cultural heritage of Malaysia.

Pantai Pasir Hitam

Pantai Pasir Hitam, one of Langkawi’s hidden gems, offers a tranquil escape from the bustling tourist spots with its serene and picturesque setting. What makes this beach truly unique is its rich history and geological significance. The sands of Pantai Pasir Hiram are known for their mesmerizing streaks of black and white, created by the presence of tourmaline and ilmenite minerals. These minerals, carried from ancient volcanic rocks, give the beach its distinct appearance and have fascinated geologists and visitors alike. Tourmaline, known for its vibrant hues and healing properties, and ilmenite, an important source of titanium, tell a story of Langkawi’s dynamic geological past. Walking along Pantai Pasir Hiram, visitors are not just stepping on ordinary sand but on a blend of natural history and beauty, making every visit a journey through time and nature’s wonders.

For more information on LADA, please visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ and www.naturallylangkawi.my

About Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

The federal government established the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) to plan, promote, and implement development on the island of Langkawi. It was officially established on 15 March 1990 under the Langkawi Development Authority Act 1990 (Act 423) and placed under the authority of the Ministry of Finance. LADA is committed to continuously supporting Langkawi’s tourism sector to position the island as a world-renowned destination.