SINGAPORE, 26 September 2024: Following the launch of Pandaw’s latest expedition along the backwaters of Kerala, the Asian river cruise specialist is creating two new combination cruises that add Kerala expeditions to its existing Ganges & Brahmaputra adventures.

Exploring the far extremes of India, from the North-East Assam region to South-West Kerala, this combo cruise takes you 3,000 km on two distinct small ship river expeditions in the lesser-visited parts of the country.

Combining Pandaw’s popular expedition along the wild Brahmaputra River with our newest itinerary sailing the backwaters of Kerala, embark on a remarkable adventure with Pandaw.

The two 15-night and 22-night combos will allow travellers to explore even more of this fascinating and diverse country in comfort and style aboard Pandaw’s small river vessels.

With inclusive domestic flight and a one-night hotel in Kochi between cruises, Pandaw’s popular river cruises take the hassle out of planning your lifetime trip to India.

Kerala backwaters refer to the network of rivers, lakes, and canals that run along the coast of Kerala, India, known for its houseboats and its maze of waterways. Panadaw explored and created a signature river cruise to explore the backwaters and see the local wildlife.

Here are some of the signature attractions when exploring Kerala backwaters.

Kochi

The fascinating boat trip begins in Kochi following a flight from Guwahati. Guests transfer to Maradu Port and board RV Kochi Pandaw. An orientation land tour of Kochi, the state capital on the Malabar Coast, follows with visits to Fort Kochi, St Louis’s church, the Jewish settlement with its old Paradesi synagogue, museums, the Shiva temple and the city’s markets.

Then, in the afternoon, the Pandaw river boat sails from Maradu Port to a village of coir weavers and shell harvesters, where guests glimpse the many indigenous techniques of local fishing using small-scale Chinese nets and fish traps.

Thannermekkom Bund

The Syrian Village in Kerala showcases traditional Syrian Christian culture and heritage with its distinctive architecture, historic churches, and local customs.

In the afternoon, the ship visits Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, followed by the Craft Museum, which showcases Kerala’s rich artisanal heritage.

Nattakam

Here, the Munroe lighthouse, built in 1885, guides ships with its striking beacon, offering a glimpse of the rich maritime history and breathtaking vistas of the Arabian Sea and surrounding landscapes.

Kavalam

At this fishing village, guests can explore canals and traditional Kerala life, picturesque waterways, bustling fishing activities, and authentic village charm.

Kettuvalom

Here, guests visit a boatyard, where traditional wooden boat-building skills are still employed to craft wooden planks into decking using coir, cotton, and natural resin.

Allapphuza (Alleppey)

The Alleppay Harbour is a bustling hub of Kerala’s backwater network with traditional houseboats and fishing activities. This lively port offers a glimpse into the local maritime culture and the scenic beauty of the region’s interconnected waterways.

The Mighty Brahmaputra & Kerala Backwaters

GUWAHATI – KOCHI

15 nights

FROM USD8,989

