KUL tops low-cost hubs

SINGAPORE, 13 September 2024: OAG, a leading data platform for the global travel industry, released its Megahubs 2024 ranking of the top 50 most internationally connected airports on Wednesday.

According to the OAG Megahubs rankings, Asia Pacific is home to three of the top five Megahubs: Kuala Lumpur (KUL) is second, Tokyo Haneda (HND) is third, and Seoul Incheon (ICN) is fifth. LNR took the top spot, and AMS was number four.

Connectivity growth in Asia is spread widely, with an additional four Megahubs in Southeast Asia making the list (CGK, BKK, MNL and SIN), and seven in North East Asia (NRT, PVG, HKG, FUK, CAN, TPE and PEK). Tokyo’s Narita Airport (NRT) makes a huge leap year on year, from 60th ranked in 2023 to 15th in 2024.

For low-cost connections, Asia Pacific airports dominate, making up 64% of the Top 25 LCC Megahubs. Kuala Lumpur (KUL) leads the ranking, offering 14,583 possible low-cost connections across 137 destinations. AirAsia is the dominant carrier there, with a 35% share of total flights and 48% of all LCC capacity.

Manila (MNL) was placed second on the Low-Cost Megahubs list this year, overtaking Incheon (ICN). It has a high connectivity ratio to 97 destinations.

“As Asia Pacific continues its rise in the global rankings, OAG Megahubs reflects the growing recovery of international air travel and strong demand for low-cost travel in the Asia Pacific region,” said OAG Head of ASPAC Mayur Patel.

Top 10 Global Airport Megahubs

OAG is the leading data platform for the global travel industry. It has the world’s largest network of flight information. In July 2023, OAG acquired Infare, the leading provider of competitor air travel data.

(SOURCE: OAG, Bernama)