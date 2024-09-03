HK Express sets date for Hiroshima return

HONG KONG, 4 September 2024: HK Express Airways will resume direct flights between Hong Kong and Hiroshima, Japan, starting 1 November 2024, with three direct flights weekly.

Hiroshima (HIJ) will become the airline’s second destination in Japan after Takamatsu served from its home base in Hong Kong.

To celebrate the relaunch of the Hiroshima route, HK Express sold its lowest fare at HKD318.

Hiroshima is located southwest of Honshu, facing the Seto Inland Sea in the south. It is renowned for its natural attractions, such as mountains and hot springs. Visitors can trek through the dense forests and discover quaint towns like Onomichi and Tomonoura, visit golden beaches or visit the iconic Itsukushima shrine on Miyajima, which has a floating red gate on the sea.

Popular outdoor activities include hiking, cycling, ocean sports, and skiing. In addition to its natural wonders, Hiroshima is home to a must-visit UNESCO World Heritage site: the Hiroshima Peace Memorial. Beyond its strong cultural heritage, Hiroshima is also renowned for its savoury local cuisine, which includes specialities such as Hiroshima oysters, okonomiyaki and saltwater eel.

Remembered most as the first target of the World War II atomic bomb attacks against Japan, there is no denying Hiroshima’s place in history, and Peace Memorial Park is a must when looking to understand the wartime disaster that overtook the city’s residents.

However, this resilient city by the bay quickly picked itself up after the earth-shattering attack of 1945, and today, Hiroshima is filled with the same exuberant lifestyle found in other modern Japanese cities.

The cityscape charms visitors with world heritage shrines and temples, peaceful riverfront parks and gardens, many museums, shopping and dining districts, and even nearby hot springs, where visitors can relax in the beauty of an open-air mountain setting.

Events and festivals are held throughout the year. Flower and cherry blossom festivals in the spring and the viewing of colourful leaves in the autumn are just some of the most popular annual occasions.