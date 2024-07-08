Visa Thailand Grand Sale kicks off

BANGKOK, 9 July 2024: Visa and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced Monday the launch of the Visa Thailand Grand Sale 2024.

The campaign aims to drive international tourism to Thailand and increase tourist spending at major shopping destinations, including King Power Duty-Free, Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, Icon Siam, and Gaysorn.

From left to right:

– Wisit Suthatheerarat, Director, Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA)

– Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group

– Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

– Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, Visa Country Manager for Thailand

– Tanavan Arkaleephan, Senior Director, Tourist Relations, Siam Piwat Group

– Siriluck Jeenkhee, Vice President – Sales Channel & Shop Inventory, King Power Corporation.

According to the Ministry of Tourism & Sports, the top five countries by inbound travellers are Mainland China, Malaysia, Russia, India, and South Korea. In addition, in the first five months of 2024, Thailand welcomed over 14 million tourists, marking a 37.64% increase compared to the same period last year.

Visa Thailand Country Manager Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa said: “With over two decades of collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with partnership from leading shopping institutions in Thailand, we are thrilled to offer better-than-ever deals and discounts for international cardholders worldwide when using their Visa card. It is our privilege to continue playing a crucial role in attracting more international tourists, accelerating the recovery of the tourism sector, and creating new opportunities for cross-border commerce and retail businesses in Thailand.”

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “We are delighted to launch the Visa Thailand Grand Sale 2024 in collaboration with Visa. This initiative aligns with our roadmap to generate more tourism revenue this year. We hope this collaboration will significantly boost the influx of international tourists and enhance their spending experience in Thailand. This year, we have seen a strong trend in tourism and visitor numbers. With an ambitious target to add THB3.5 trillion in revenue, we believe this campaign will further solidify Thailand’s position as a premier shopping destination in Asia.”

The Visa Thailand Grand Sale 2024 campaign offers international Visa cardholders a variety of discount coupons and special deals at participating leading department stores across Thailand, including King Power Duty-Free, Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere, Icon Siam, and Gaysorn. The campaign lasts until 31 August 2024.

Exclusive offers for Visa cardholders

THB500 THB discounts with a minimum spend of THB7,000 THB at King Power.

Receive a THB500 cash voucher with a minimum spend of THB7,000 per sales slip or receive THB1,000 cash voucher with an accumulated spend of THB25,000 at Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere.

Receive a complimentary Visa tote bag with a minimum spend of THB20,000 at Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere.

Receive a THB1,000 Siam gift card with a minimum spend of THB100,000 at Siam Paragon, Icon Siam.

Receive a complimentary Visa tote bag and 500 THB dining voucher with a minimum spend of THB15,000 at Gaysorn.