THAI resumes flights to Milan and Oslo

BANGKOK, 3 July 2024: Thai Airways International celebrated the inaugural flights to Milan and Oslo at the departure terminal in Suvarnabhumi International Airport on 1 July 2024.

THAI resumes services to Milan, Italy, and Oslo, Norway, during the European summer peak season as travel demand for both destinations improves. Flights are daily to Oslo using an A350-900 aircraft with 327 seats and daily to Milan using a Boeing 787-8 with 256 seats. TG is the only airline serving the Bangkok-Milan route with direct flights. On the Bangkok-Oslo route it competes against Norse that offers twice weekly direct flights (Thursday and Sunday) on the route using a Boeing 787-9.

THAI Chair of the Plan Administrators Piyasvasti Amranand (centre) and Airports of Thailand chair Police General Visanu Prasattongosoth presided over the event, joined by TG and AOT senior executives.

Passengers travelling directly to Milan and Oslo can connect to Star Alliance partner flights to other major European cities. The destinations are likely to figure in the TG network during the winter timetable from October 2024 to March 2025.

Flight details

Bangkok-Milan roundtrip daily flights:

•TG940 departs from Bangkok at 0040 and arrives in Milan at 0735 hours (local time).

•TG941 departs from Milan at 1405 (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 0555.

The average roundtrip fare on the Bangkok-Milan route is USD970, from July to December.

Bangkok-Oslo roundtrip daily flights:

•TG954 departs from Bangkok at 0055 and arrives in Oslo at 0725 (local time).

•TG955 departs from Oslo at 1415 (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 0615.

The average roundtrip fare on the Bangkok-Oslo route is USD940 from June to December.