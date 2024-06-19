Skyscanner shows how to save on car hire

SINGAPORE, 20 June 2024: Of the 50% of APAC travellers who have already booked their summer holidays this year, about one in three (31%) have hit the book button on their car hire (in contrast to the 78% who have already booked their flights)*.

Skyscanner’s latest research, in association with OnePoll, reveals that the flexible approach to car hire is reflected in Skyscanner’s booking behaviour. It shows:

58% of travellers in Australia book their car hire less than four weeks before departure, and one in 10 (13%) booked on the day before or the day of travel;

51% of travellers in Singapore book their car hire less than four weeks before departure;

68% of travellers in South Korea book their car hire less than four weeks before departure, and one in 10 (11%) booked on the day before or the day of travel.

Budget saving is still a top priority for travellers, according to the OnePoll research. It indicated that 33% of travellers from Australia, Singapore and South Korea have yet to book their summer holiday as they’re still trying to find the best deal. Below are more car hire insights from Skyscanner’s data:

Best value** car hire countries this year

These destinations are seeing some of the biggest price drops for car hire year on year.

Best time to book*** (last-minute) car hire

The best time to book car hire is within a four-week window to a selection of APAC traveller’s most popular car hire countries.

Skyscanner destination and travel trends expert Cyndi Hui, shares: “Renting a car on holiday provides unparalleled freedom to travel on your own terms. Skyscanner empowers travellers with indispensable insights and tools, such as our car-hire pick-up filters, ensuring savings with every rental. Leveraging our vast data reservoir and suite of resources, we aspire to be the most trusted ally for travellers, guiding them towards the most beneficial resources and partners to take charge of their travel journeys.”

For more information, view Skyscanner’s car hire guide, or find the cheapest car hire destinations in this interactive infographic. Alternatively, travellers can use Skyscanner’s car hire pick-up filters to compare options and find the best deals.

*OnePoll research was conducted in April 2024 with 2,000 respondents in Australia, 1,000 in Singapore and 1,0000 in South Korea.

**The best value destinations are based on car hire bookings made on Skyscanner between 1 January 2023 and 22 May 2024 for rental periods 1 January 2023 and 22 May 2024. Correct as of 24 May 2024

***The best time to book insight is based on car hire bookings made on Skyscanner between 1 January 2024 and 22 May 2024 for the rental period July/August 2024. Correct as of 23 May 2024