Ascott names six top appointments

SINGAPORE,28 June 2024:The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI),has announced six key appointments in the functions of business development, strategy and operations to support its global expansion.

The appointment come at the same time as Ascott charts a new growth trajectory towards achieving its target of more than SGD500 million in fee revenue by 2028.

Venessa Koo. Teo Junrong. Thomas Lamson. Joseph Wong. Steven Chan. Sophie Mougel.

New appointments to the business development team:

Venessa Koo, Vice President Business Development for Hong Kong Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Teo Junrong, Vice President, Business Development for Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Thomas Lamson, Vice President, Business Development and Product & Technical Services for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Other appointments:

Joseph Wong, Managing Director for China, has been entrusted with driving business development, on top of overseeing all aspects of Ascott’s operations, in this key market.

Steven Chan as Vice President, Global Franchise Services and Regional General Manager for Indochina.

Sophie Mougel Vice President, Strategy and Regional General Manager for the Philippines and Malaysia.