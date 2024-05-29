BANGKOK, 30 May 2024: Emirates is bringing back its popular My Emirates Pass, valid until 30 September 2024, to ensure customers have the summer of a lifetime in Dubai via a range of exclusive offers.

My Emirates Pass allows Emirates passengers flying to, through or back to Dubai to use their boarding pass to unlock hundreds of deals and discounts at retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas across the Dubai and the UAE. From adrenaline fuelled adventures to unmissable shopping opportunities, there is something for everyone.

It couldn’t be easier for passengers to make the most of these exclusive offers. Simply present a physical or digital boarding pass and a valid form of identification at participating venues to access the deals and discounts.

If you checked in online and downloaded your mobile boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet, remember to screenshot it to present at participating venues as it will disappear from your apps once you’ve landed.

To enjoy summer in Dubai for less, see all My Emirates Pass offers by visiting www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Emirates currently operates 35 weekly flights from Bangkok to Dubai and 14 from Phuket to Dubai.

For more information, visit emirates.com/th. Tickets can be purchased at emirates.com/th, through the Emirates Sales Office, or through online travel agents.

*Full terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.emirates.com/english/special-offers/four-experiences-to-remember-terms-and-conditions/