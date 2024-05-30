DUBAI, 31 May 2024: Emirates and Viva Aerobus have signed an interline agreement to enhance connectivity for passengers travelling to Mexico.

The partnership will boost access to destinations in Mexico, allowing Emirates customers to travel from Mexico City to 21 domestic cities while enjoying the convenience of a single baggage policy utilising both airlines on a single ticket.

The interline agreement also unlocks more international routes for Emirates customers, providing 20 convenient flight options connecting six points in Mexico and some popular American cities.

Interline tickets are now on sale for travel, effective immediately. Travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates app, and preferred travel agencies.

Travellers booked on flights from Dubai to Mexico City can choose to fly to 21 additional domestic destinations, such as Acapulco, Cancun, Guadalajara and Monterrey, to name a few. The interline network also includes direct flights from US points, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando and Miami, to select Mexican destinations, Additionally, travellers from Mexico City can conveniently fly direct to Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York JFK or San Antonio.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are pleased to activate an interline partnership with Viva Aerobus to deepen our reach into Mexico, beyond Mexico City. Emirates customers can also fly directly between select US points and cities in Mexico. This new offering is in line with our Fly Better promise and convenience that our customers can feel when flying with us, and we look forward to further developing the partnership in the future to elevate its benefits to our customers.”

Emirates’ customers can enjoy a premium travel experience. It offers elevated comfort, world-class dining, in-flight entertainment, and other thoughtful amenities onboard its wide-body aircraft, which include the Boeing 777 and the coveted flagship double-decker A380.

The Dubai-Mexico City route is served by the Boeing 777 aircraft in a two-class configuration. Customers with itineraries that include interline flights from select US points can look forward to superior comfort levels and unique features of its A380 service on flights from Dubai to Los Angeles and Houston before connecting to Viva Aerobus for flights to their final destinations in Mexico. Viva Aerobus’ fleet comprises 83 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft with an average age of 5.45 years, making it the most modern fleet in Mexico and the 5th youngest in all of Latin America.

Mexico is an important part of the Emirates network, which spans almost 140 destinations. Emirates launched its services to Mexico City in 2019, and the airline currently provides daily flights to the Mexican capital via Barcelona, utilising the Boeing 777-200LR.

Emirates currently has commercial cooperation agreements with 161 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners.

