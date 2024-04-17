Lufthansa Allegris takes off 1 May

SINGAPORE, 18 April 2024: Lufthansa Allegris, the new travel experience exclusive to long-haul routes, will take to the skies on 1 May.

The first Airbus A350 fitted with Allegris cabin features will fly from Munich to the Canadian metropolis of Vancouver. The second destination is Toronto, which will be served alternately with Vancouver on selected flights in the first few months.

As more A350s enter service, the Allegris product will also be available on summer flights to Chicago (US) and Montreal (Canada).

For the first time, travellers can view a seat map for all Allegris flights from 1 May in the familiar booking channels with all special Allegris seats, such as the five options in business class. A photo gallery with additional information on the various options gives travellers a detailed picture of product benefits.

Guests who booked these flights will be notified of their “upgrade” to the new cabin. Seat reservations in Business Class are free of charge during the first few months and can be made and changed conveniently via the familiar booking channels. Passengers can see whether a flight is equipped with the Allegris product three weeks before departure.

What is Lufthansa Allegris?

Lufthansa Allegris is a new travel experience offered by Lufthansa on long-haul routes. It promises a more personalised flying experience with a focus on passenger comfort and individuality.

Variety of Seating Options: Allegris offers a wider range of seating options across all travel classes, from Economy to First Class.

Enhanced Seat Design: The new “Allegris” seat offers more legroom, a better recline, and an adjustable footrest without affecting passengers in the next row.

Improved Amenities: In premium classes, passengers can expect travel amenity kits made of sustainable materials.