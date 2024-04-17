LONDON, 18 April 2024: Embark on an unforgettable family adventure in Langkawi. The Malaysian archipelago offers an enticing and budget-friendly alternative to pricier European destinations.

In August 2024, packages for a family of four for seven nights start from just GBP5,212, including four-star + resort accommodation and convenient flights with Emirates.

Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage, warm hospitality, stunning natural landscapes, and many activities make it an ideal destination for family trips. Langkawi, nestled in the sparkling waters of the Andaman Sea, presents an unparalleled opportunity for families to discover the wonders of Malaysia without breaking the bank, offering a treasure trove of enriching experiences not typically found in Europe.

Langkawi is home to pristine beaches with soft sands and crystal-clear waters, ideal for endless days of fun in the sun with the whole family. Beyond its beaches, the island is adorned with lush rainforests, towering waterfalls, and captivating wildlife, providing ample opportunities for outdoor adventures such as jungle trekking, wildlife encounters with playful monkeys and colourful birds, island hopping and exhilarating boat rides through mangrove forests. Families can also immerse themselves in the island’s rich cultural heritage by visiting historical sites, exploring traditional villages, and indulging in authentic Malaysian cuisine. With its family-friendly accommodations, abundance of activities, and warm hospitality, Langkawi ensures that every moment spent together is filled with joy, laughter, and cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Langkawi offers something for every type of family, whether they’re seeking adventure or tranquil serenity. Families will discover that attractions such as waterparks in Malaysia are notably more budget-friendly than those in Europe, enabling them to embark on affordable yet unforgettable adventures.

Splash Out

Families with thrill-seekers of all ages must visit Splash Out Langkawi to embark on a watery escapade. As the first of its kind on the island, Splash Out Langkawi offers 12 exhilarating water attractions for all to experience. From riding 5-foot waves at the Wild Water to catching a barrelful of excitement at Big Splash Kingdom and even braving the heart-pounding plunge of the Perfect Storm at a staggering 40-degree angle. With ticket prices starting from only £6, Splash Out Langkawi invites families to dive into an ocean of fun and excitement. For more information, visit Splash Out Langkawi

Beyond the beaches, Langkawi offers many wildlife and adventure experiences, opportunities families wouldn’t get in Europe! Families can explore the island’s lush jungles, home to diverse flora and fauna, including monkeys, birds and occasional glimpses of elusive creatures like the hornbill.

Crocodile Adventureland

For wildlife enthusiasts and families alike, Crocodile Adventureland Langkawi is a must-visit destination. Crocodile Adventureland, locally known as Taman Buaya Langkawi, offers an immersive experience where visitors can enjoy an exciting Crocodilian Education Talk Show, learn about the behaviours and habitats of crocodiles and even get the opportunity to snap photos with “live” Juvenile crocodiles, creating unforgettable memories. For those seeking a hands-on experience, there’s Juvenile crocodile fishing and feeding, allowing guests to interact with these remarkable creatures up close.

With prices starting from only GBP7, Crocodile Adventureland Langkawi is a thrilling addition to an itinerary. For more information, visit Crocodile Adventureland

Langkawi SkyCab and SkyBridge

As an unforgettable adventure on the island, the Langkawi SkyCab stands out as a must-do experience. Offering breathtaking views stretching from lush jungle landscapes to majestic mountains and the vast sea below, the 15-minute cable car ride ascends to an impressive height of 708 meters above sea level, whisking visitors to the summit of Mount Mat Cincang. Renowned as the steepest cable car ride in the world, the Langkawi SkyCab departs from Oriental Village. Ticket prices start from GBP15 for adults, with options for glass-bottomed gondolas and combined tickets available.

For those eager to immerse themselves in nature, the opportunity to disembark at the middle station and partake in a guided trek to the top station awaits, adding an extra layer of adventure to their Langkawi experience. Visitors should take advantage of this thrilling escapade that promises unparalleled views and unforgettable memories. For more information, visit Langkawi SkyCab

Following their SkyCab journey, families can venture to the renowned SkyBridge, the longest free-span and curved bridge globally. Suspended 100 meters above the ground, the 125-meter-long SkyBridge hangs from an 82-meter-high pylon, offering space for up to 250 people. With two platforms strategically positioned to maximise the unbeatable views, visitors can gaze upon the stunning landscapes, including parts of Thailand and Indonesia, on clear days. For more information, visit Langkawi SkyBridge

Where to stay

Pelangi Beach Resort and Spa is the ultimate destination for families with children of all ages, offering a diverse range of activities to suit every family member. For parents seeking some much-needed “adult time” and families looking for a fun-filled experience with their kids, the Kiki Club provides a haven where kids can enjoy a variety of engaging activities such as arts and crafts, games, and a soft play area, ensuring a memorable holiday. Meanwhile, at the Kiki Farm, children ages four to 12 can embark on exciting animal feeding sessions, fostering a deep connection with nature. Outdoor games and interactive play provide the perfect blend of fun and learning in a safe and engaging environment. With babysitting facilities available, even the family’s youngest members can join in the fun. Additionally, families can cool off at the fun Children’s Pool, complete with a dinosaur-themed play area, promising exciting family fun in the sun.

How to book

Best At Travel is currently offering families of four a seven-night stay at the exquisite four-star+ Pelangi Beach, starting from just GBP5,212, based on two adults and two children sharing a Garden Terrace Room. Convenient Emirates economy flights from London Heathrow are included, ensuring a seamless journey to the tropical retreat. For added convenience, private transfers are available for just GBP50 both ways. Guests can indulge in complimentary daily breakfast for all to kickstart each day of their idyllic getaway.

For more information on Tourism Malaysia and travelling to Malaysia, visit: Tourism Malaysia

For more information https://naturallylangkawi.my/