IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 heads for Bangkok

BANGKOK, 18 April 2024: The world’s amusement makers will gather in Bangkok for their annual conference and expo to network and discuss the attractions industry’s latest trends, consumer preferences, and tech advances.

IAAPA, the leading global association for amusement facilities and attractions is hosting the IAAPA Expo Asia 2024, 27 to 30 May at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

Photo credit: IAAPA.

Adopting the theme “Shape Your Evolution at IAAPA Expo Asia Evolve your business into a leading market player”, the event should attract around 1,000 exhibitors for the expo and around 300 delegates for the expo’s education sessions.

About IAAPA

IAAPA is the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions. Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centres, zoos, aquariums, science centres, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers and suppliers.