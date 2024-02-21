Japan’s top tourist attractions

TOKYO, 22 February 2024: Mov Inc, an inbound tourism media group that runs the travel platform ‘Honichi Lab’ (Visit Japan Lab), has released its latest Ranking of Popular Tourist Destinations in Japan for international visitors” based on the latest reviews gathered from Japan’s tourist attractions.

The survey timeline started on 18 November and concluded on 3 December, based on reviews by foreign visitors on Google Maps, reflecting the actual experiences of those who visited the destinations.

Photo credit: TeamLab Planets TOKYO DMM. The exhibition opened in July 2018 and will close in 2027. https://www.teamlab.art/e/planets/

TeamLab Planets TOKYO DMM topped the ranking as the most popular tourist attraction reviewed by international visitors to Japan.

Topped ranked TeamLab Planets TOKO DMM is an immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo, open to the public until 2027. In this year’s ranking, attractions in Tokyo and the Kansai region feature prominently in the top 10.

TeamLab Planets TOKYO DMM is an art facility driven by digital technology and was established by project partners TeamLab and DMM.com. It is located in 6-chome, Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo.

The top 10 popular tourist destinations

1: TeamLab Planets TOKYO DMM

2: Kiyomizu-dera Temple

3: Samurai & Ninja Museum Kyoto

4: Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine

5: Tokyo Skytree

6: Dotonbori District

7: Senso-ji Temple

8: Nara Park

9: Nishiki Market

10: Tokyo Tower

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, the estimated annual inbound spending for 2023 reached JPY5,292.3 billion, approximately JPY478.8 billion more than the JPY4,813.5 billion recorded in 2019 and 5.9 times the amount in 2022.

(Source: Mov inc).