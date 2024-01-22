SINGAPORE, 23 January 2024: Emirates, arguably the world’s largest international airline, is revving up its recruitment efforts in Singapore to meet the strong surge in customer demand.

The airline will host a pilot recruitment roadshow in Singapore from 28 to 29 January and is looking to recruit experienced commercial pilots.

The upcoming roadshow will be held at Carlton Hotel Singapore on Sunday, 28 January 2024 at 1000 and 1300, and on Monday, 29 January 2024 at 1000. Experienced pilots keen to join Emirates as first officers, A380 Direct Entry Captains, or via the Accelerated Command Programme are welcome.

Prior registration is not required, and pilots are only required to attend one of the sessions. At the session, prospective Emirates pilots can find out more about the airline’s recruitment process, available opportunities, training programmes, expected career trajectory, and benefits, as well as speak to pilots currently flying with Emirates.

More information can be found at https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots/.

Emirates’ country manager for Singapore & Brunei Rashed Alfajeer said: “Emirates pilots fly one of the world’s youngest and most modern all wide-body fleets to over 140 destinations across the globe. They will have the opportunity to undergo robust in-house training at Emirates’ cutting-edge training facility, which is based in the vibrant city of Dubai. We look forward to having more pilots from Singapore come onboard our airline as we ramp up our operations globally.”

Emirates held a pilot recruitment roadshow in Singapore for the first time in eight years in 2023. The airline currently has 28 Singaporean pilots.

Flying with Emirates

With a network spanning over 140 destinations, Emirates pilots will have the exciting opportunity to fly to diverse destinations. The airline’s constant investment in fleet renewal also means its pilots will fly the world’s youngest and most modern fleet of all wide-body aircraft: the Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

Emirates offers exciting company benefits for pilots and their families, including a competitive tax-free salary, 42 days of annual leave, a generous allowance for accommodation and education, full medical benefits, discounted travel benefits for the wider family and friends, and more.

The selection process is held in two stages. The first stage of the assessment will be conducted remotely, while the second stage will be held in Dubai over two days. Emirates will provide a pair of return Economy Class tickets (upgradeable to Business Class, subject to availability) for applicants and their legal spouses when they travel to Dubai for the second assessment stage.

Emirates pilots will be based in Dubai, one of the world’s safest, most vibrant, and tech-savvy cities and a lifestyle destination with global annual sporting events, spectacular attractions, and adventure sports for children and families.

Cutting-edge Training Experience

Emirates will provide new joiners with robust, evidence- and competency-based in-house training to ease them into their roles. Successful candidates will complete training programmes at Emirates’ advanced pilot training facilities in Dubai, which currently houses 10 simulators.

Emirates has also invested USD135 million to build another advanced training facility to accommodate six full-flight simulator bays for its future Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X aircraft. The new 63,318 sq. ft. facility is slated to open in March 2024.

Pilot trainees can set up and configure the cockpit environment using bespoke devices as part of the pilot training module and upload the data to the full flight simulator before commencing their training session. This innovative, first-of-its-kind concept is designed to shorten the trainee’s preparatory time inside the simulator, help them maintain focus and take full advantage of the training duration.

A380 Direct Entry Captain

Technically proficient commanders with a minimum of 3,000 hours of recent command on Airbus fly-by-wire wide body such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380, and a minimum of 7,000 hours of total flying time on multi-crew, multi-engine aircraft (in addition to meeting other eligibility criteria) can apply to be an A380 Direct Entry Captain at Emirates.

Accelerated Command Programme

Emirates relaunched its Accelerated Command Programme (ACP) in 2022, primarily designed for experienced Airbus captains who command narrow-body aircraft on regional routes and wish to dial up their careers by working with a global airline brand.

Captains with at least 1,500 hours of Airbus fly-by-wire experience will join Emirates as A380 first officers on an enhanced salary package. They are eligible for an accelerated command upgrade after at least 700 flying hours and two successful recurrent checks. Typically, Emirates pilots achieve these milestones in a little over a year as they fly a mix of ultra-long, long- and short-haul routes.

First Officer

Candidates for first officer roles must have multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience, a valid International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), and a minimum of 2,000 hours on 20-tonne maximum take-off weight aircraft.

More information about the requirements and benefits of each role can be found here: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots/.