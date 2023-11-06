PATTAYA, 7 November 2023: Fitz Club in Pattaya is gearing up to host the highly-awaited AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship from 18 to 24 November 2023.

Together, FITZ Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, AssetWise Public Company Limited, and Carabao Group Pcl are teaming up to present one of the globe’s elite senior tennis tournaments. This event is set to welcome over 200 top-tier players from more than 15 countries.

Participants hail from Europe, Australia, and America to neighbouring countries such as Japan, India, and Singapore. They will all compete in the seven-day event for the esteemed ITF Championship title, which features 35+ Singles, Doubles and Mixed-Doubles events. The tournament not only showcases top-level talent but also reinforces Pattaya and Thailand’s reputation as premier sports destinations, with a particular focus on tennis.

Set on the same grounds as the tournament venue, Fitz Club, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group is the official accommodation partner for the championship. Players and their families are offered special room rates with exclusive perks during their stay. Access to Fitz Club is conveniently just a short walk from the hotel group’s accommodation.

Selected again for its remarkable brand stature and superior facilities, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and its luxury sports hub, Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, come with the assurance of being awarded 280 international awards. This ensures every guest receives top-notch service, exceptional amenities, delightful culinary offerings, and unparalleled sports facilities. Both main sponsors will also set up booths during the event, spotlighting their products and services.

For details or to register for the ITF championship, head over to https://www.royalcliff.com/aswitf2023/

About Fitz Club- Racquets, Health & Fitness

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, an elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, has been a preferred choice for renowned ATP players such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Denis Istomin, among others. These players have previously conducted tennis camps at this facility. With tennis courts on par with those at the Australian Open, Fitz Club is a go-to for top-tier players aiming to acclimate themselves to grand slam tournament conditions. Besides tennis, the club boasts a rich history of hosting various sports events, including Junior and Senior Tennis contests, Squash championships, and Table Tennis duels.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub