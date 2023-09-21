TUI Airline cuts fuel burn

SINGAPORE, 22 September 2023: TUI Airline has fully implemented the SITA OptiClimb solution across all five airlines as part of the group’s sustainability agenda to reduce airline emissions.

The wider deployment of SITA’s innovative technology follows the success of its partial deployment, saving up to 200 kg of fuel and 600 kg of CO2 per aircraft per day.

Aircraft climb is the most fuel-intensive phase of a flight. SITA OptiClimb® is a predictive analytics solution that uses machine learning to build tail-specific performance models. Fed with 4D weather forecasts and operational flight plan inputs, these models predict fuel burn scenarios. The solution then provides pilots with customised climb speeds and acceleration levels specific to each tail and flight to optimise fuel without compromising flight times.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), fuel represents almost 30% of an airline’s operating costs and is the biggest contributor to aviation emissions. Airlines are adopting innovative digital applications like SITA OptiClimb® to deliver more immediate fuel and emission reductions to complement longer-term strategies like sustainable aviation fuels and fleet renewal.

SITA estimates that if every airline used SITA OptiClimb, it would save approximately 5.6 million tons of carbon annually.

Partially deployed by several TUI airlines in 2022, SITA OptiClimb is now fully deployed across all five airlines in the TUI Group comprising TUI Airways, TUI fly Belgium, TUI fly Germany, TUI fly Netherlands, and TUI fly Nordic. The solution delivered total savings for TUI Airlines of around 4,500 tons of fuel and 14,000 tons of carbon in 2022.

“TUI has committed to 2030 emission reduction targets for its own airlines, cruises, and hotels – emissions from TUI Airline will be reduced by 24%. One of the ways we aim to cut these emissions is through operational measures that improve flight planning and optimise fuel management leveraging innovative technologies like SITA OptiClimb,” said TUI Group chief airline officer Marco Ciomperlik.

