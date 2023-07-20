Malaysia’s scuba dive sector taps China market

SHANGHAI, 20 July 2023: Malaysia made waves at the Diving and Resort Travel Expo Shanghai (DRT) 2023, captivating Chinese travellers with unparalleled underwater adventures during the week-long expo that closed on 16 July.

Tourism Malaysia attended the Diving and Resort Travel Expo in Shanghai for the first time to present dive packages tailored specifically for Chinese travellers.

Photo credit Tourism Malaysia: Sipadan Kapalai Dive Resort.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar said: “We recognise the growing interest of Chinese travellers in scuba diving, and Malaysia is the perfect destination to fulfil their desires for adventures, natural beauty, and cultural immersion. Thus, we aim to provide an incredible experience showcasing Malaysia’s best scuba diving industry while fostering sustainable practices.”

During the event, Malaysia highlighted its commitment to sustainable tourism, promoting responsible diving and marine conservation.

The Malaysian delegation, headed by Tourism Malaysia senior deputy director of the Package Development Division Sulaiman Suip, comprised travel agents, representatives from the Sabah Tourism Board, and Tourism Malaysia Shanghai office director Wizani Rosmin.

Malaysia’s scuba diving industry appeals to Chinese travellers due to several factors. The abundance of extraordinary dive sites that cater to divers of all skill levels – from the renowned Sipadan Island, hailed as one of the world’s top dive destinations, to the breathtaking dive spots on Redang Island and Tioman Island.

Another compelling factor for Chinese travellers is the ease of access to Malaysia. There are currently 175 weekly flights from China to Malaysia. The extensive network of international flights connecting major Chinese cities to Malaysia offers convenient access. It should be a deciding factor for Malaysia to reach the target of 5 million Chinese tourist arrivals this year.