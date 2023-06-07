BANGKOK, 8 June 2023: Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort has gathered three leading guest satisfaction accolades in the last few weeks.

Tourists travelling with HolidayCheck have praised the resort, which has earned the accolade “Recommended on HolidayCheck 2023”.

HolidayCheck enables package travel reviews and bookings in Germany, Austria and Switzerland under the HolidayCheck brand.

Booking.com has also awarded the resort 9 out of 10 in its Traveller Review Awards 2023.

The resort also earned a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Winner Award in 2023.

“Our hosts work hard to make guests feel special,” said Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort resort manager Sujittra Rongmuang. “When visiting families and couples experience our Outrigger Way service standards and our wonderful beach location, it makes for a great holiday — as many reviews now show.”

The 158-key garden resort stands in a delightful beachfront location on peaceful Bang Sak beach, a 90-minute car drive north of Phuket International Airport.

Travellers can find out more about Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort and book on OUTRIGGER.com.