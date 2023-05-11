KUCHING, 12 May 2013: Sarawak has launched a campaign selling travel and lifestyle getaways in Sarawak, Malaysian Borneo, until mid-July.

Offering MYR900,000 worth of redeemable vouchers, the Global Sia Sitok Vacations travel campaign is available until 16 July. The campaign supports some 51 merchants offering 147 packages through the EnjoySarawak App.

West Malaysians, Sabahans and international travellers can download and redeem MYR100 e-Vouchers from the EnjoySarawak App, available for download on Android and IOS platforms. The app offers a comprehensive guide to Sarawak’s attractions, accommodations, restaurants, tour operators, healthcare, and spa and wellness operators, making it easier for visitors to plan their trip and maximise their experience.

Visitors can explore Sarawak and, at the same time, attend the 26th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival happening at Sarawak Cultural Village from 23 to 25 June 2023. Music lovers can also take the opportunity to grab the travel vouchers and attend the festival to enjoy quality music from an array of international and local performers, including Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo and Big Mountain.

Organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board in collaboration with the Malaysian Association of Hotels, the Global Sia Sitok Vacations is an expansion of the homegrown “Sia Sitok Sarawak” intra- and inter-state travel campaign introduced in 2020, and the phrase ‘Sia Sitok’ means ‘Here and There’ in the Sarawak local dialect.

According to the CEO of Sarawak Tourism Board, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor explained: “We are thrilled to launch the Global Sia Sitok Vacations and welcome the world through our popular homegrown travel campaign to highlight the best of what this region has to offer for international visitors.

“With Malaysia on the path of recovery since the pandemic, we are confident that this campaign will attract more visitors during the period, contributing to our effort to target 3 million visitors to Sarawak for 2023.”

The Global Sia Sitok Vacations Campaign is an opportunity for participating tourism businesses in Sarawak to use a single voucher per transaction, drive conversion in arrivals and increase growth in both medium and long-haul markets with continuous presence and visibility.

Download the EnjoySarawak App and redeem your RM100 e-Voucher to enjoy various tourism products and services in Sarawak.

Download the EnjoySarawak App and redeem your MYR100 e-Voucher to enjoy various tourism products and services in Sarawak. For more information, visit the Sarawak Tourism Board’s website at www.sarawaktourism.com.

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board, Hornbill Trail Newsletter)