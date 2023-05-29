SINGAPORE, 30 May 2023: Ocean conservation is a core pillar for OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels, and the newly appointed resident marine biologist at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, has ambitious plans for guest interaction and participation this World Ocean Month, which runs throughout June.

As part of OUTRIGGER Zone – the premier beach resort brand’s global conservation initiative on marine and environmental protection – guests can join in and learn about conservation activities beyond World Reef Day on 1 June, World Environment Day on 5 June and World Ocean Day on 8 June.

Danielle Stanley, a dual British-South African national, who grew up in Tanzania, took over her new post with OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort in March. Throughout June, she and her colleagues will implement various conservation initiatives that guests can join.

Activities include coral planting, whale shark and manta excursions, showing marine-themed documentaries, holding arts and crafts sessions, conducting a school educational visit, and inviting guests to participate in marine wildlife database and research activities.

OUTRIGGER guests help Danielle compile encounter sheets when they join the resort’s excursions to see manta rays and assorted benign sharks in the surrounding waters. She describes the surrounding seas as “one of the top seven shark sanctuaries in the world”. Sightings of whale sharks, black tip, white tip, grey reef, nurse and silver tip are quite common.

Danielle adds: “I want people to shift away from negative misconceptions about sharks. They are misunderstood animals. They are truly beautiful and critically important for the health of our oceans.”

Incorporating artistic creativity into her marine work is important. For example, Danielle paints murals and invites kids at the resort to draw aquatic creatures or make art from materials they discover on the beach.

Since taking up her post at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, Danielle has introduced Monday and Thursday evening guest presentations. These are on topics such as Maldives Megafauna, Life On Our Blue Planet, The Ocean: A Carbon Sink, Oceans and Climate Change. There are also specialist presentations on sea turtles, whale sharks, manta rays and coral reefs.

Danielle, who completed a postgraduate course in marine biology at Newcastle University in England last year, has been inspired by the work of marine conservationist and author Sylvia Earle. “She’s a legend in the marine activism community,” says Danielle.

She is also inspired by ‘shark girl’ Madison Stewart, whose Project Hiu aims to repurpose shark fishing boats in the Indonesian archipelago by turning them into marine excursion vessels run by former shark fin fishermen.

Danielle is also an acclaimed underwater photographer. Her image of a diver in the waters off Tanzania trying to remove a fishing line and hook from the mouth of a whale shark was shortlisted in the Environmental Photographer of the Year Awards 2022.

Regarding World Ocean Month, she says: “I am looking forward to raising awareness on the importance of healthy marine wildlife and ecosystems for our guests, hosts and local communities here in the Maldives. We must form a sustainable connection between people and our oceans.”

People can find out more about Danielle’s outlook on the marine world in an interview she gave to the Ocean Culture website.

For further information about experiencing the barefoot luxury 81-villa OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort and participating in its OUTRIGGER Zone conservation initiatives, visit the property on OUTRIGGER.com.

Bottlenose dolphin and calf

coral frame project at the OUTRIGGER house reef, and reef manta rays in a feeding frenzy

Dolphin and Manta pictures by Danielle Stanley

About OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort

Discover a unique island experience in the Indian Ocean, offering small-island charm with contemporary architecture and bespoke finishing touches. In the pristine South Ari Atoll, the five-star OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male. It offers 81 villas in five distinct styles plus four restaurants, bars and cafes, a spa, a library lounge, a boutique, an airport lounge and transfers. The resort features a fully equipped PADI and SSI dive centre, island excursions, movie and documentary nights, and vow renewals for couples. The resident marine biologist leads marine discovery trips and a coral regeneration project and gives marine life presentations twice a week as part of the OUTRIGGER Zone global conservation initiative. More at OUTRIGGER.com