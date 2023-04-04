Dusit opens Athens hotel

BANGKOK, 5 April 2023: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, under Dusit International, continues its expansion with the opening of Dusit Suites Athens – the first Dusit-branded property in Europe – in Greece’s capital Athens.

Dusit Suites Athens places guests in the heart of Glyfada, a picturesque suburb in the Athens Riviera renowned for its beautiful sandy shores, vibrant shopping and dining scene, trendy bars and cafes. It is also just a 30-minute drive by car from the city centre and only 20 minutes from Athens International Airport.

Dusit’s property portfolio spans 16 countries and comprises 48 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and more than 300 luxury villas under Elite Havens.