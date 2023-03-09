BERLIN, 10 March 2023: Sarawak returned with a strong delegation to ITB Berlin 2023 from 7 to 9 March 2023, focusing on its inaugural stand-alone pavilion to strengthen Sarawak’s presence in the European market.

Sarawak’s marketing campaign to trade and consumers visiting the world’s largest travel show positioned the Malaysian state as the leading and preferred eco-tourism destination in the ASEAN region.

Visitors to ITB Berlin learned more about Sarawak’s tourism offerings at the Sarawak Pavilion in Hall A, Stand 220A and experienced insights into a destination blessed with a plethora of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals.

Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP), Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said the Sarawak Pavilion reflects the state’s passion for driving tourism as one of the key contributors to the region of Sarawak.

“We are proud that our strategic partners stand with us in making Sarawak stand out in the world at this year’s ITB Berlin. We are very fortunate to have the support of Authentic Borneo Tours, Borneo Adventure, Business Events Sarawak (Sarawak Convention Bureau), CPH Travel Agencies (Sarawak), Greatown Travel, Happy Trails Borneo Tours, Hemisphere Hospitality, Paradesa Borneo, Smart Leisure & Travels and Tropical Adventure to work together to enhance Sarawak’s visibility on the global pedestal”, he added.

Sarawak’s Day 1 participation at the fair highlighted the unveiling of its new destination video, “Sarawak…Now More Than Ever”, and video presentations on Sarawak’s adventure products such as cycling, trekking and caving activities and promotion of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2023.

Another significant event on Day 1 was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Tischler Reisen AG as a collaborative effort to boost Sarawak’s visibility towards becoming a preferred destination in Germany and surrounding European markets, both offline and online involving some 600 travel agencies in Germany.

As the biggest state in Malaysia with a low-density population of 2.9 million people (as of 2020), Sarawak is very proud of its natural inheritance of pristine rainforests, endemic flora and fauna, and its diverse peoples. Located in Borneo, the third largest island in the world, the rich land of Sarawak is host to a kaleidoscope of cultures made up of 31 ethnic groups, with a rich and diverse ecosystem for adventurers to explore.

Today, many tourist destinations have adopted the principles of responsible tourism in their management and tourism practices, and Sarawak is no exception. Taking environmental issues seriously, Sarawak tourism players incorporate elements of sustainable waste management, energy conservation and environmental education into their tours to ensure travellers are sight-seeing and contribute to the conservation of Sarawak’s attractions for generations to come. Visitors to Sarawak can have the choice of experiencing the local authentic Sarawak lifestyle by staying in community-based homestays or enjoying the modern and scenic landscapes of its cities.

Sarawak tourism players adopt eco-friendly practices in their tourism products, such as encouraging bicycle rides in rural areas or enjoying bird-watching in Sarawak’s lush rainforests. Tourism players promote homestays, encourage local food consumption, and highlight local handicrafts and arts in their effort to sustain the local way of life for generations to come. Such community-based tourism can be found in areas such as Nanga Sumpa in Batang Ai where travellers can gain an insight into the lifestyle of the various tribes of Sarawak. These efforts can generate earnings for residents, especially those from lower-income groups.

Sarawak’s renowned orangutan rehabilitation centre, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, only 20 km from Kuching City, is the biggest orangutan rehabilitation centre in Sarawak. It was established as a sanctuary for orangutans injured, orphaned, or held captive as illegal pets. Currently, the centre serves as a habitat for the orangutans and also a place for visitors to learn about this rare endangered species. This wildlife centre has a thriving population of healthy adolescent and young adult semi-wild orangutans.

For more information about Sarawak, visit https://www.sarawaktourism.com/

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)