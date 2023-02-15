Jetstar boosts seats on Adelaide-Bali route

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2023: Jetstar’s newest and most fuel-efficient aircraft, the A321neo LR, will start flying between Adelaide and Bali from 21 July.

The aircraft has up to 46 more seats on each flight compared to the Airbus A320, which is currently flying the route, boosting capacity by 25% and adding around 58,000 more low fares on the popular international route.

Two of Jetstar’s state-of-the-art, longer-range NEOs will be permanently based in Adelaide from mid-year, flying to Bali and domestic destinations to support Jetstar’s ongoing commitment to offering incredible low fares.

One-way fares between Adelaide and Bali (Denpasar) currently start from AUD280 for select travel dates from 24 July to 14 September 2023.

Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully, said flying the NEO will see Jetstar welcome onboard over 250,000 customers a year between Adelaide and Denpasar.

“We’re proud to be flying the newest aircraft in our fleet – the A321neo LR – between Adelaide and Denpasar from mid-July, opening up more seats so that more customers can access our low fares each year.”

“We greatly appreciate the ongoing support of Adelaide Airport as we continue to grow our presence in the South Australian aviation market.”

Adelaide Airport Managing Director, Brenton Cox, said Bali demand had bounced back strongly and continued to be the go-to overseas destination for South Australians.

“South Australians’ love affair with Bali continues, with Indonesia again our biggest international destination,” Cox said.