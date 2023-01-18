Thai Vietjet links Osaka and Chiang Mai

BANGKOK, 19 January 2023: Thai Vietjet has confirmed that it will commence direct flights between Chiang Mai and Osaka on 16 February 2023, with promotional fares starting from THB3,799.

The airline will deploy an A321 for the new direct service between Chiang Mai and Kansai International Airport, Osaka. Flight time is approximately 5 hours.

According to the airline’s schedule, services will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Thai Vietjet chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang said: “The launch of a direct service between Chiang Mai and Osaka marks another significant milestone for Thai Vietjet. Chiang Mai and Bangkok, and Phuket have long been regarded as one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations.

“We believe our new service will offer opportunities for Thai passengers resident in North Thailand to visit Osaka as well as passengers from Japan, particularly from Osaka, to travel to the beautiful city of Chiang Mai.”

Osaka is the second largest city after Tokyo, located in the Kansai region of Honshu, Japan. The city is well known for its traditional food, shopping areas, districts with neon lights, a famous amusement park, and many more.

Chiang Mai draws visitors from all over the world with its breathtaking mountain scenery and traditional Lanna culture. Tourists can enjoy exquisite Thai Northern cuisine, experience beautiful Lanna traditional culture, and participate in activities ranging from trekking in the jungle to bathing elephants in their camps or the panoramic views captured from mountain peaks.

Thai Vietjet offers promotional fares starting at THB 3,799 (including taxes and fees). Sales are open on the promotional fares until 28 January 2023, with the travel period from 16 February to 31 October 2023 (unavailable on public holidays).

Apart from the Chiang Mai – Osaka service, Thai Vietjet operates daily direct flights from Bangkok to Fukuoka.