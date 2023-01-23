AirAsia inaugurates Osaka flight

SEPANG, 24 January 2023: AirAsia X (AAX) returned to Osaka, Japan at the weekend, further expanding its network to and from the land of the rising sun.

The inaugural flight departed from Kuala Lumpur at 2345 last Saturday and arrived in Osaka at 0715 the following morning. The three weekly flights to Osaka are set to bring more than 116,000 travellers between Malaysia and Japan monthly and deliver a welcome boost to both countries’ tourism sectors.

Photo Caption: (Fourth from the left) Allenie Ccam, Head of Commercial, with AirAsia X cabin crew celebrating the inaugural AAX flight from Kuala Lumpur to Osaka, at klia2.

AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said, “We are pleased to start the new year by announcing our 13th route from Kuala Lumpur to Osaka. Following the resumption of services from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo (Haneda) and Sapporo late last year, we have carried close to 30,000 guests between Malaysia and Japan post-pandemic.

“We have seen a strong passenger load factor for our inaugural flight of more than 95%, and we are confident that this route will be very well received despite the competitive landscape. As travel demand rebounds, we will continue to expand our services to exciting destinations in Asia from our regional hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.”

To celebrate the return to one of its most popular destinations AAX is offering all-in* fares between Kuala Lumpur and Osaka from MYR699/JPY29,990 all-in one-way for economy or MYR2,999/JPY106,640 one way for a Premium Flatbed.

As a Group, AAX flies to three destinations in Japan, namely Tokyo, Osaka and Sapporo, from Kuala Lumpur, operated by AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) and from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), operated by AirAsia X Thailand (XJ).

Flight schedule

*All-in fares inclusive of airport taxes, fuel surcharges and any other applicable charges. Terms and conditions apply. Booking period from now until 29 January 2023 for travel between 1 March 2023 and 30 September 2023.