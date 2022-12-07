NusaTrip enrols more airline partners

SINGAPORE, 8 December 2022: NusaTrip, an Indonesia-based online travel agent and travel platform under Society Pass Incorporated, announces new airline partners in Southeast Asia.

It is teaming up with JetStar Airways, VietJet Air, NokAir, Thai Smile Air, and Thai Lion Air in a move that will boost flight content, travel options and convenience in booking multiple airline trips through NusaTrip’s consolidator and distribution technology platform, NusaXchange.

NusaXchange connects worldwide flight content through streamlined integration with low-cost and full-service airlines from multiple points of sale and enables its global distribution at ease. NusaTrip’s flight contents include various domestic and international inbound-outbound routes.

NusaTrip’s CEO, Johanes Chang noted: “Direct connectivity with more airline partners means more inventory to offer, more reliable and faster responses, as well as more competitive pricing for our customers and distribution partners”.

NusaTrip’s newest airline partners are the leading low-cost carriers in their respective regions. Carrying more than 250 million passengers worldwide since 2004, JetStar serves over 5,000 flights to over 85 destinations every week – across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Pacific. VietJet, with its affiliate, ThaiVietJet, operates 197 domestic routes in Vietnam and Thailand, as well as international routes to Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, and India.

NokAir is a SkyTrax-certified three-star low-cost airline and offers flights to 25 destinations throughout Thailand and Myanmar.

Low-cost carriers are gaining momentum during the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2030 estimates the value of the global low-cost airlines market will grow from USD155 billion in 2016 to USD440 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.

About NusaTrip

Founded in 2013, NusaTrip is an IATA-licensed online travel agency serving local and global customers and partners by optimizing cutting-edge technology and providing quality customer-centric support team-as-a-service. NusaXchange platform is the travel technology built to consolidate worldwide flight content through streamlined integration with low-cost and full-service airlines from multiple points of sale and enables its global distribution at ease.

NusaTrip is a member of the Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) ecosystem, with headquarters in Jakarta and representative offices in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.