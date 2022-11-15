The swanky way to the World Cup

DUBAI, 16 November 2022: RoyalJet, an award-winning global leader in premium private aviation, and Jetex seals a partnership to operate on-demand private jet flights between Dubai and Doha for the FIFA World Cup weeks 20 November to 18 December.
Founded in 2003, RoyalJet is a leader in private aviation with a fleet of 11 Boeing Business Jets. This partnership offers passengers to the Word Cup venue from its base in Dubai using its spacious 30-seat aircraft for the short flight between the two cities.
At the Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai, passengers enjoy priority access, personalised service and luxurious hospitality. The Jetex team takes care of all pre-flight formalities, and passengers will be ready to depart within minutes of their arrival at the airport.
Offering a luxury Dubai to Doha transfer by private jet travel, the return itinerary is priced at AED29,000 per seat.
(Source: Bernama)