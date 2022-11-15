The swanky way to the World Cup

DUBAI, 16 November 2022: RoyalJet, an award-winning global leader in premium private aviation, and Jetex seals a partnership to operate on-demand private jet flights between Dubai and Doha for the FIFA World Cup weeks 20 November to 18 December.

Founded in 2003, RoyalJet is a leader in private aviation with a fleet of 11 Boeing Business Jets. This partnership offers passengers to the Word Cup venue from its base in Dubai using its spacious 30-seat aircraft for the short flight between the two cities.

Photo Credit: RoyalJet – Boeing Business Jet.

At the Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai, passengers enjoy priority access, personalised service and luxurious hospitality. The Jetex team takes care of all pre-flight formalities, and passengers will be ready to depart within minutes of their arrival at the airport.

Offering a luxury Dubai to Doha transfer by private jet travel, the return itinerary is priced at AED29,000 per seat.

(Source: Bernama)