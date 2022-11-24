DUBAI, UAE, 25 November 2022: This month marks five years since Emirates and flydubai activated their extensive partnership and joined forces to offer customers unrivalled travel options to every corner of the globe.

The carriers’ joint route network has significantly expanded, enabling more than 11 million customers to connect on over 250,000 flights and benefit from seamless travel since the partnership launched in 2017.

The partnership goes beyond the standard codesharing model and today includes integrated network collaboration, schedule optimisation, seamless connectivity at Dubai International airport (DXB) between Terminals II and III, and baggage transfers on a single itinerary as reciprocal loyalty benefits under the joint loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards.

Here are five key highlights of Emirates and flydubai’s partnership and the benefits to customers:

Joint network offers an unrivalled choice: Today, customers can access 215 destinations across 98 countries, with over 250 codeshare flights to choose from on an average day. Emirates customers can book flights to over 80 unique flydubai destinations, and flydubai customers can choose from over 99 Emirates destinations. Popular customer favourites, whether travelling for business or leisure, including Kathmandu, Kuwait, the Maldives, Tel Aviv, and Zanzibar.

Joint loyalty programme maximising customer rewards: More than 8.5 million members have been able to enjoy joint Emirates and flydubai frequent flyer programme benefits, earning 150 billion Skywards Miles in the last five years through the partnership.

Seamless connectivity at DXB: Customers enjoy seamless check-in, efficient baggage transfers, passenger access to Emirates’ lounges at Terminal 3 and the flydubai lounge at Terminal 2, reduced connection times as both airlines expand their flight schedules, and convenient connections to 33 flydubai destinations operated from Emirates Terminal 3 in DXB.

Continued network growth: New travel opportunities are being created for the 270,000 passengers who connect between both airlines each month as Emirates and flydubai continue to add more flights to their schedules. This offers customers more flexibility with multiple daily flight departures to destinations like Bahrain, Kuwait, Karachi, the Maldives, key cities in Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv. Both airlines continue expanding their networks, with Emirates recently reinstating flights to Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. In 2022, flydubai’s network has grown bigger than ever, launching flights to Al Ula, Namangan, Osh, Pisa and Samarkand, to name a few. flydubai has also announced services to Gan in the Maldives, Cagliari and Milan-Bergamo in Italy, Corfu in Greece and Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand from 2023 following the resumption of flights to Abha, Ha’il, Hofuf and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

Continued investment in enhancing the customer experience: Emirates will retrofit 120 aircraft with Premium Economy seats starting this month as part of a $2 billion investment that includes elevated dining options and more sustainable choices. flydubai has debuted a new Business Class recliner seat offering customers more comfort on short and medium-haul flights. flydubai has grown its fleet to 70 Boeing 737 aircraft and will retrofit some of its existing aircraft and equip its future aircraft with its new Business Class seats.

For more information, visit: www.emirates.com.

(Your Stories: Emirates)