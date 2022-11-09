Conde Nest ranks Asia’s top islands

SINGAPORE, 10 November 2022: Conde Nest readers named their top island choices in Asia, with Boracay Philippines topping the list, followed by Bali, Indonesia, Samui Thailand and in fourth place Langkawi Malaysia.

According to Conde Nest editors, 2022 was the year we embraced travel again after two years of enforced abstinence. The travel magazine covers the world with its annual Readers’ Choice Awards identifying the top hotels, destinations, cities, friendliest countries and islands.

Aerial view of Puka beach in Boracay Island, Western Visayas, Philippines.

Under the islands category, readers voted the top destinations by region, and past favourites kept their top spots for Asia across the ranking. Southeast Asia’s islands dominated the list, with Thailand scoring three islands (Samui, Phi Phi and Phuket) and the Philippines two (Boracay and Palawan). Langkawi stands out as the premier island in Malaysia, with a fourth standing in the Asia islands ranks.

The best islands in Asia

1. Boracay, Philippines. Score 95.13

2. Bali, Indonesia. Score 93.90

3. Koh Samui, Thailand. Score 92.13

4. Langkawi, Malaysia. Score 90.97

5. Phuket, Thailand. Score 90.88

6. Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Score 89.777. Sri Lanka. Score 89.17

8. Palawan, Philippines. Score 88.99

9. Okinawa and Ryukyu Islands, Japan. Score 83.00

10. Phi Phi Islands, Thailand. Score 76.41