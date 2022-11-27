Black Friday fares close Wednesday

BANGKOK, 28 November 2022: There are still two days left to grab Thai Vietjet’s Black Friday deals on domestic and international routes.

Thai Vietjet’s Black Friday promotion offers special fares starting from THB 899 (including taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s domestic network and fares starting from THB 1,899 (including taxes and fees) for travel on its international network.

Bookings close for the promotional fares at midnight on 30 November, 2022, with the travel period from 1 January 2023, to 31 October 2023 (excludes public holidays).

The special promotional tickets are valid on Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, as well as Thai Vietjet’s entire international flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Fukuoka, and Taipei.

Fares can be purchased through all distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices.