Jetstar recruits regional GM

SINGAPORE, 2 September 2022: Jetstar has appointed sales and commercial veteran Xu Haibing as the Jetstar Group’s regional general manager, Greater China & Southeast Asia, effective immediately.

Xu brings more than 20 years of aviation industry knowledge and significant leadership, sales and commercial experience, which will be critical as travel demand recovers to pre- Covid levels across Asia.

Previously based in Hong Kong and Shanghai, Xu has been part of the Jetstar Group’s commercial leadership team since 2012 and has recently relocated to Singapore.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said: “We are thrilled Haibing has accepted this leadership role based in Singapore to help drive sales initiatives and build strategic relationships for Jetstar in China and across the region.”

“Haibing has extensive and in-depth knowledge of the China market, and he joins us at a very exciting time, as China begins to relax travel restrictions and Covid measures gradually.

“There is an enormous opportunity for Jetstar to reclaim our pre-Covid foothold in China and rebuild our business in this vital market, making travel more accessible to more people once again.”

He has previously held senior management positions in Accenture, Roland Berger and China Eastern Airlines.

Pre-pandemic, Jetstar operated over 80 weekly flights from Singapore to six Greater China destinations, including Haikou, Hong Kong, Sanya, Shantou, Taiwan and Xuzhou.