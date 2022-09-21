PHUKET, 22 September 2022: Banyan Tree Group, one of the leading independent hospitality groups, has launched a brand extension with its first wellness-centred resort, Banyan Tree Veya Phuket.

Taken from the root word “to weave”, Veya is mindful that wellbeing is a lifelong journey, and each path is different. This inspired the resort brand to curate personalised and bespoke experiences for guests built on Banyan Tree’s proprietary eight pillars of wellbeing; Sleep & Rest, Dietary Awareness, Bonding & Connection, Physical Vitality, Cultivate the Mind, Learning & Development, and Harmony with Nature and Sustained Practices.

“With our hyper-stimulated modern life, our nervous systems cannot truly relax and, therefore, rest; chronic stress erodes our natural immunity and regenerative capacity. Our ethos #OwnYourPresence guides our mission of inspiring individuals to travel inwards and become conscious of how their daily actions, thoughts, and emotions interact with their physical being,” says Banyan Tree Group Senior Vice President, Brand and Commercial Ho Ren Yung.

Banyan Tree Veya marked its debut with the recent opening of Banyan Tree Veya Phuket and with upcoming resorts planned in Vabbinfaru, Maldives and Ilha Caldeira, Mozambique.

Banyan Tree Veya Phuket is a 23-villa resort offering a serene enclave within Laguna Phuket, a distinct and tranquil location within the Banyan Tree Phuket resort and a few minutes’ walk from Bangtao Beach.

Veya guests can enjoy exclusive access to a Wellbeing Centre featuring Thailand’s first-ever White Room for sensory detox and meditative practice and a traditional herb farm-pharmacy workshop options for spa, private classes, dining and retail products. A journey reflection consultation is offered before departure, followed by personalised programmes and lifestyle practices to continue their wellbeing journey in their daily lives.

Three Step Wellbeing Experience

The journey at Veya is led by certified multidisciplinary wellbeing hosts, who are certified and trained in eastern medicine, naturopathy and coaching, around a three-step protocol of Awareness, Discovery and Sustenance.

Before arrival, guests will have a private consultation with the wellbeing hosts to determine their needs and priorities. After assessing the brand’s codified wellbeing approach, a personalised itinerary is created to align with the needs and priorities, centring on embodiment therapies and somatic practices allowing guests to centre the mind and body.

Mindfulness practices at Veya include classes such as Ocean Breath and Conscious Grounding, which aim to raise sensory awareness through breathwork, sound therapy and guided imagery meditation techniques in natural environments. The somatic movement consists of intuitive forms of dance, yoga and classes such as Balance and Stability that focus on the internal experience of movement to release chronic tension patterns and calm the nervous system. While weightless, a new range of signature therapies unique to Veya, combines rehabilitative floatation with body stretch massage techniques and meditational sound therapy into a restorative sensory experience. Lifestyle learning is a series of workshops to introduce wellbeing rituals into daily life, including creative therapies, integrative nutrition, and classes such as Positive Resilience to help guests bring the retreat experience home.

A stay at Banyan Tree Veya includes accommodation in the Veya Pool Villas, well-designed for rest and restoration, a private wellbeing assessment before the arrival with mapping and consultation, a bespoke wellbeing itinerary from the curated group wellbeing activity calendar, daily rituals, and mindful practices. Flexible Veya credits allow guests to choose the preferred private sessions, spa treatments, retail purchases and outlet dining, end-of-stay reflection and consultation, allowing guests to weave new learnings and practices and continue the path of wellbeing upon returning home as well as a personalised guide to take home to support personal practice.

Banyan Tree Veya caters to guests 13 years and above. For more information and reservations, visit www.veya.banyantree.com