Vistara resumes Abu Dhabi flights

DELHI, 25 August 2022: Vistara, a joint venture airline owned by Tata group and Singapore Airlines, confirms it will start nonstop daily flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, effective 1 October 2022.

The airline will operate daily flights between the two cities using its A320neo aircraft. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.

Vistara, chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE, with a second Emirate, and offer the choice of flying India’s best airline on one of the busiest international routes from India. We are confident that greater connectivity between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi will complement the growing trade and tourism between the two countries. We are certain that customers from India and the UAE will appreciate experiencing our award-winning product and services on the route.”

Vistara complies with all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies and encourages customers to fully understand these guidelines before booking.

Introductory all-inclusive, round-trip fares are as follows:

Sector Economy Premium Economy Business Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai INR 17,749 INR 22,949 INR 45,949 Abu Dhabi – Mumbai – Abu Dhabi AED 799 AED 1,199 AED 3,999

Schedule of flights to/from Abu Dhabi, UAE, effective from 1 October 2022:

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai – Abu Dhabi UK 0255 Daily 1910 Hrs 2040 Hrs Abu Dhabi – Mumbai UK 0256 Daily 2140 Hrs 0235 Hrs (+1)

* All timings shown are in local time zones *+1 indicates next day arrival