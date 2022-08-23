PG goes double daily to Krabi

BANGKOK, 24 August 2022: Bangkok Airways doubles flights to twice daily on the Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Krabi route effective 1 September.

Going double daily on the route to Krabi, a popular beach destination in South Thailand, is a response to the increase in international bookings for travel to Thailand’s beach resorts, mainly from Southeast Asia and India. Still, the airline reports bookings are also improving from the UK and the Middle East.

The new timetable shows the airline has added a later afternoon flight to Krabi, returning to Bangkok late evening in time to connect with flights to the Middle East and Europe.

Bangkok to Krabi

Flight PG261 departs Bangkok at 0815 and arrives in Krabi at 0940.

Flight PG263 departs Bangkok at 1745 and arrives in Krabi at 1910.

Krabi to Bangkok

Flight PG262 departs Krabi at 1040 and arrives in Bangkok at 1210.

Flight PG264 departs Krabi at 2000 and arrives in Bangkok at 2130.

Bangkok Airways is quoting a roundtrip fare of THB3,010 or THB1,360 one-way. Flights use an Airbus A329.

In its latest passenger advisory posted on 19 August, the airline warns passengers travelling with only one-way tickets they could be denied entry at the destination without further explanation. Check-in counters for all PG flights open one hour and 30 minutes before departure. The airline says it must verify necessary documents to comply with the control measures that remain in place for Covid-19 at each entry point.