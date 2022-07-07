MALE, MALDIVES, 8 July 2022: Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has earned the title of “Best Luxury Hideaway Resort in the Maldives, 2022” in this year’s Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

The visually stunning property comprises a collection of 81 luxury villas in five categories, including beach, pool and duplex accommodations, as well as coveted overwater bungalows.

“Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru sparkles with breathtakingly beautiful nature alongside elegant accommodations. We are so proud that our delightful hideaway has already been recognised by the experts from Luxury Lifestyle Awards,” said John Allanson, General Manager of the property.

“The Outrigger Way commitment to authentically caring for our guests, alongside the bewitching allure of our setting, has been apparent to patrons and judges alike,” he said.

Known for its uninterrupted views of white sandy beaches and a seemingly endless turquoise lagoon, Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort recently underwent extensive modernisation. It is now poised to be among the Maldives’ most sought-after vacation experiences.

Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru has all of the amenities high-end guests expect: private seaplane transfers, a diverse array of quality food and beverage outlets, plush full-spa service, a chic retail boutique, vow renewals, PADI dive centre, abundant watersports, and more.

Marine conservation and awareness building are a key part of the resort operations, which align with Outrigger’s ZONE (OZONE), the company’s long-established global marine conservation and environmental care initiative.

The resort’s marine biologist, Lynn Kessler, leads guests on snorkel and scuba trips each day. She collects data on manta rays, whale sharks and turtles, which helps Maldives-based NGOs in their marine conservation work. She also gives marine wildlife presentations to Outrigger guests twice a week and is connected with a coral planting program.

“Being environmentally responsible and leading by example is key to The Outrigger Way – caring for our hosts, our guests and our place,” said Mr Allanson.

Expert judges at Luxury Lifestyle Awards took these factors, and more, into consideration before giving the award.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER MALDIVES MAAFUSHIVARU RESORT

Discover a unique Island Experience in the Indian Ocean, offering small island charm with contemporary architecture and bespoke finishing touches. In the pristine South Ari Atoll, the 5-star Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male. It offers 81 villas in five distinct styles plus four restaurants, bars and cafes, a spa, a library lounge, a boutique, an airport lounge and transfers. More at Outrigger.com

(Your Stories: Outrigger Hospitality Group)