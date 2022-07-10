DUBAI, UAE, 11 July 2022: In celebration of Eid Al Adha from 9 to 12 July, Emirates serves traditional and much-loved Eid dishes across all cabins.

Eid meals are being served on more than 60 routes departing Dubai; to the Gulf and Middle East region, Africa, UK and Europe, the Far East, and India.

The economy class selection includes Chicken Biryani or Lamb Gabuli for the main course, followed by the iconic Aseeda Eid pudding or classic date cake for dessert.

First and Business Class passengers enjoy Hamour Machbous, Chicken Biryani, or Lamb Gabuli, followed by decadent Baklava cheesecake or a fragrant cardamom cake.

A380 onboard lounges are also serving a selection of special Emirati-style pastries.

Eid al-Adha translates as the ‘Holiday of the Sacrifice’ and is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. It is just one of the many multicultural occasions celebrated onboard Emirates with cosmopolitan customers, including Diwali, Christmas, Easter and Orthodox festivals.

Passengers travelling over the busy Eid period are reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure. They can streamline their boarding by using online and remote check-in options, self-check-in kiosks and ‘smart’ gates.

Visit: www.emirates.com.

(Your Stories: Emirates)