AirAsia X updates refund status

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 July 2022: AirAsia X says it has successfully compensated over 270,000 cancelled bookings caused by the pandemic over the past two years, including all MYR499 Unlimited Pass holders, with a five-year travel voucher to the full value of the outstanding bookings.

The travel voucher can be used to book any AAX flights (airline code D7) immediately and for future travel to international destinations currently on sale. Many more routes will be added to AAX’s network in the future, starting with Japan, Australia, Hawaii, New Zealand, London, Dubai and Istanbul in 2022.

Guests who have yet to receive the travel voucher are required to register for AirAsia rewards members here using the same email used for the booking, as the travel voucher will be linked to the account. AAX will continue to prioritise processing all remaining compensation entitlements, including for bookings made by travel agents in the coming weeks. All guests will be contacted via their registered email address. AAX Acting Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: “We have delivered on our commitment to AAX guests and given back more than USD92 million worth of travel vouchers for over a quarter million bookings. That is about 80% of the total booking, and we are reaching out to the final groups of guests until everyone gets back what they are owed.