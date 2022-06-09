DOHA, 9 June 2022: Centara’s Dalchini receives another award to add to its progressive Indian restaurant accolades.

LUXLife Awards by LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication that focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel and luxury real estate.

“As the only Michelin starred associated Indian restaurant in Qatar, we are proud to be able to put our restaurant and hotel on the international map with this latest award,” stated Centara’s general manager Sean Spinks. “It’s a continual journey to achieve excellence. This accolade serves to acknowledge that we are on the right path; we will maintain focus and continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences. “

Drawing on the diversity of India’s regional cuisines, the team at Dalchini Restaurant & Bar serves a selection of progressive Indian dishes developed by Michelin starred chef Alfred Prasad. The a la carte menu features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Located on the hotel ground floor, Dalchini Restaurant & Bar welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and renowned Dalchini Social Brunch in a soothing modern environment that combines hues of green, splashes of vivid colours and dim lighting.

Executive Chef Karthik Ravi and his team working with Michelin starred chef, Alfred Prasad, developed the exciting new Dalchini menu which is guaranteed to excite you with unique tastes on each plate.

Recently, Dalchini has launched a new menu with new signature favourites, including “Tuna Bhel”, sashimi-grade diced tuna marinated in lime juice served with freshly squeezed watermelon juice, “Dalchini Kebab Smoked Platter”, for the grill, and tandoor appetiser, main classics with a twist “Spice Crusted Salmon”, Chicken tikka shredded “Murgh Khurchan”, and many more.

Centrally located in Doha’s financial and business district, with easy access to the finest shopping, cultural sights and tourist attractions, Centara West Bay is a short walk from the metro, Corniche, City Center, and new West Bay Public Beach development. Its proximity to other key locations in Qatar, such as Katara, West Bay Lagoon, The Pearl and Bidda Park.

About Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha

Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha offers affordable luxury and features comfortable bedrooms, living and dining areas, and well-equipped kitchens that make the hotel ideal for families, travellers on extended stays and the digital generation. Enjoy services and offerings designed for studios, one, two, three apartments and Penthouses. All units include kitchen amenities, dishwasher, washing and dryer machine, smart TV, iron and iron board, telephone and safe, plus tea and coffee-making facilities. Hotel Culinary journey includes, Dalchini progressive Indian cuisine developed by Michelin starred chef Alfred Prasad. The contemporary Thai Kitchen Restaurant serves Thai Cuisine and International gastronomy, and the Mezze House is a modern Lebanese Resto-lounge serving masterfully handcrafted beverages, delicious mezze and grill platters; the outdoor terrace serves classic Hookah flavours and Sommelier Selection.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)