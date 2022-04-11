Swiss-Belhotel chairman wins award

JAKARTA, 11 April 2022: Swiss-Belhotel International chairman and president Gavin M. Faull has won Indonesia’s Tourism Business Leader in Global Hotel Chain 2022/2023 award.

Executive director and senior vice president Matthew Faull picked up the award at the Indonesia Leading Tourism Business Leader Awards ceremony organised by the Indonesia Travel and Tourism Foundation last week in Surabaya.

“Receiving this award is an honour for Swiss-Belhotel International and me. We started operations in Indonesia 34 years ago, and today, Swiss-Belhotel International has its largest portfolio, with 75 hotels, within Indonesia, from a total of 125 hotels in 19 countries globally. ,” said Gavin Faull.