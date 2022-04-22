BANGKOK, 22 April 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts is gearing up to host the Centara World Masters Golf Championship in Hua Hin this May as the world’s leading club golfers return to Thailand following a two-year hiatus.

This major tournament will run from 8 to 14 May 2022, as hundreds of players tee off at three award-winning courses: Banyan Golf Club, Black Mountain Golf Club and Springfield Royal Country Club. Most of the competitors will be accommodated at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, the five-star beachfront heritage hotel which dates from the 1920s.

Asia’s biggest tournament for amateur golfers, this six-day festival of sport will offer prizes totalling US$30,000 across a range of age groups and handicap divisions. The majority of players will fly in from countries in the Asia Pacific, but entrants from France, Germany, the USA and UK will give the event a truly international flavour.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin will stage a spectacular welcome dinner on the opening night, as well as “19th hole” festivities every evening. At the end of this sporting spectacle, the resort will stage a grand gala dinner and prize presentation ceremony.

The return of the Centara World Masters Golf Championship marks an important milestone in the recovery of Thailand’s golf tourism industry. The “Land of Smiles” is home to many of Asia’s finest courses and its year-round climate, warm hospitality, and excellent accessibility make Thailand an unrivalled destination for golfers. As the country’s leading hotel group with almost 40 hotels and resorts currently operating across the Kingdom, Centara has always been a popular choice for golfers who want to stay and play in paradise.

“We are delighted to announce the return of the Centara World Masters Golf Championship. This will be the 6th year that we’ve hosted this important event and the first edition after the COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, so this is a very exciting and symbolic moment for us and for Thailand. Golf tourism is hugely important for our company; we have a collection of world-class hotels and resorts in many of the destinations that players crave, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Dubai and more. At Centara, we love to host golfers worldwide,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts deputy CEO Markland Blaiklock.

For more information about travelling to Thailand with Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

Hua Hin, the host venue of the Centara World Masters Golf Championships, is one of Thailand’s golfing hotspots. But visitors can discover many more great places to hit the fairways, including:

Phuket: Thailand’s largest island is home to several world-class golf courses, offering a good blend of challenging holes for top players and options for beginners. Popular courses include Laguna Phuket Golf Club and Blue Canyon Golf Club, both of which have hosted PGA Tour events. Centara offers a choice of seven resorts in Phuket, including Centara Villas Phuket, which promises spacious Thai-style villas in a stunning west coast setting with a two-tiered outdoor pool and sea views, and Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, a stylish seafront resort with a water park, family activities and ocean vistas.

Pattaya: Just a short drive from Bangkok, Pattaya is easily accessible and great for golf. Choose from a series of superb courses all along the Eastern Seaboard, including the famous Siam Country Club, with its four distinct courses, and St Andrews 2000, which was designed to resemble the famous Scottish links. Centara now offers eight hotels and resorts in Pattaya, including Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, the ultimate setting for action-packed adventures with five-star facilities including a spectacular Lost World-themed water park, kids’ club, Spa Cenvaree, exceptional restaurants and much more.

Koh Samui: The idyllic island of Koh Samui is a sensational destination for golfers. Championship-standard courses include Santiburi Samui Country Club, which is rated as one of Thailand’s finest places to play and frames stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and Koh Phangan. Centara now features four fantastic resorts on the island, including Centara Reserve Samui, a chic and sophisticated luxury resort where guests can enjoy unparalleled experiences, from refined rooms, pool suites and beachfront villas, to world-class wellness and ground-breaking gastronomy in a secluded seafront setting.

Centara is also present in many of Asia’s great golfing destinations, including Vietnam and Dubai. Guests at the group’s two new leisure-focused resorts, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne and Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, are able to unwind and enjoy a wealth of activities and attractions for all ages while also being on the doorstep of outstanding 18-hole golf courses, often designed by sporting legends such as Sir Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie.

