PATTAYA, 23 March 2022: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group achieved another milestone recently as the first hotel in Thailand to be awarded “The Best of SHA Awards 2021” for Hotel Accommodation.

The award further cements its place as a destination that delivers excellent safety and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.





Vankamon Athikomkulchai, Marketing and PR Manager of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group Pattaya (left), received the “The Best of SHA Awards 2021” in the Accommodation and Homestay category from Yuthasak Supasorn, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (right).

Royal Cliff’s five–star Cliff Spa has also received “The Best of SHA – The Excellence Award” in the Health and Beauty category.

The Best of SHA Awards 2021 is given to establishments that have received the most votes from a satisfaction questionnaire of tourists all over Thailand. The satisfaction questionnaire covers the safety and health standards (SHA Standard) and the ‘White Tourism’ standards (convenient, clean, safe, fair, and nature-friendly).

The awards ceremony, presided over by TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn, was organised by TAT to acknowledge tourism businesses prioritising compliance with Amazing Thailand SHA measures.

“The Best of SHA Awards 2021 was launched in June last year to search for the best SHA-certified businesses in the 10 categories the certification covers and celebrate their excellence,” said the TAT Governor. “The initiative is to encourage business operators to continuously adhere to the SHA standard and maintain consistency in their safety and hygiene approaches.”

Kannikar Sawaengrujitham, the Assistant PR and Marketing Manager of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group (left) received Cliff Spa’s “The Best of SHA Excellence” Award in the Health and Beauty category from the TAT Governor (right).

The winners of “The Best of SHA Awards 2021” are chosen from establishments that received an average voting score of 90-100% from tourists. As the sole winner of the hotel accommodation and homestay category, Royal Cliff’s safety measures ensure guests that they will always have an extraordinary and safe stay in all its different hotels.

The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) project is a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Health as well as public and private sector partners.

Situated in a 64-acre private parkland estate overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels providing guests from home and abroad with the ultimate experience.

You can book a stay directly and get the best price guaranteed and optional value-added extras by visiting www.royalcliff.com.

Or contact reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2732 or emailing: reservations@royalcliff.com. For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, please visit www.royalcliff.com