GHM names GMs for Middle East properties

SINGAPORE, 14 January 2022: General Hotel Management announced Thursday the appointment of new general managers to head the management teams at two hotels in the Middle East under the group’s management.

Fabio Marigliano joins the Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, UAE, and Morton Johnston, will supervise the opening of The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, in 2022.

The two senior management appointments will support GHM’s growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region as the group celebrates its 30th anniversary this 2022. GHM has seven projects in the pipeline, including The Chedi El Gouna, the Red Sea in Egypt.

A veteran in luxury travel, Fabio Marigliano brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to the award-winning team at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, UAE. Most recently, Marigliano was the executive assistant manager at Minor Hotels and Resorts in Doha, Qatar, with oversight of the pre-openings of The Vyra Suites NH Collection Doha office and The Plaza Doha by Anantara.

A familiar name at GHM, Morton Johnston, was previously the general manager at The Chedi Muscat, Oman. Upon his return in January 2022, Johnston will play a critical role in leading the landmark opening of The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar in the second half of 2022. Johnston’s extensive luxury experience includes key leadership positions at Regent Hotels & Resorts in Taipei and The Leela Palaces & Resorts in India.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, is located on a beachfront setting within the landmark 100-hectare Katara Cultural Village district. The hotel is set to launch in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

About GHM

General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) manages The Chedi AI Bait, Sharjah, UAE, The Chedi Muscat, Oman, The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland and The Chedi Hotel and Residences Luštica Bay, Montenegro.