Royal Jordanian to start India flights

MUMBAI, 13 January 2025: Royal Jordanian Airlines will launch direct flights connecting Amman with Mumbai and New Delhi during the second and third quarters of 2025.

On the Amman-Mumbai route, the airline will operate four weekly flights starting on 17 April 2025, and on the New Delhi route, four weekly flights will commence on 17 September 2025.

Photo credit: Royal Jordanian Airlines. Karim Makhlouf Chief Commercial Officer Royal Jordanian Airlines (centre).

A320neos will fly the Amman to Mumbai and New Delhi routes, featuring a dual-class configuration (economy and business), advanced in-flight entertainment, and WiFi. Flight time is five hours and 40 minutes.

Amman, the home base hub of Royal Jordanian Airlines, will serve as a gateway for Indian travellers heading for Europe and North America or transferring to flights serving cities in the Middle East.

Flights from Mumbai and New Delhi to Amman will launch with competitive fares, starting at INR19,999 (USD240) for one-way tickets and INR33,333 (USD387) for roundtrip tickets.

Flight schedule

Amman-Mumbai

RJ192 departs Amman (AMM) at 0001 and arrives in Mumbai (BOM) at 0810 (Monday and Thursday).

RJ190 departs Amman (AMM) at 2045 and arrives in Mumbai (BOM) at 0455 (plus a day) (Monday and Friday.

Mumbai-Amman

RJ191 departs Mumbai (BOM) at 0610 and arrives in Amman (AMM) at 0930. (Tuesday and Friday).

RJ193 departs Mumbai (BOM) at 0930 and arrives in Amman (AMM) at 1250. (Monday and Thursday)

Amman- New Delhi

RJ194 departs Amman (AMM) at 1920 and arrives in Delhi (DEL) at 0355 plus a day. (Tuesday and Sunday).

RJ196 departs Amman (AMM) at 2355 and arrives in Delhi (DEL) 0830 plus a day. (Thursday and Saturday).

New Delhi-Amman

RJ195 departs Delhi (DEL) at 0510 and arrives in Amman (AMM) at 0915 (Monday and Wednesday).

RJ197 departs Delhi (DEL) at 0945 and arrives in Amman (AMM) at 1350. (Friday and Sunday)

Royal Jordanian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Karim Makhlouf commented: “The launch of our new routes to Mumbai and New Delhi marks a significant milestone in our strategy to promote Jordan as a tourism destination for the Indian market.”

As part of its expansion plan, Royal Jordanian will introduce 19 new A320neo and Boeing 787 aircraft in 2025/26.

(Source: Royal Jordanian plus online advance schedule)