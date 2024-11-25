DUBAI UAE, 22 November 2024: Award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai has rolled out exciting offers on shopping and travel, in time to kick-start the holiday season.

Emirates Skywards headlines exclusive offers across Skywards Miles Mall, Skywards Everyday, The Bicester Collection and Emirates Skywards Hotels.

‘Tis the season to multiply Miles earned while enjoying world-class hotel stays, shopping at some of the most popular brands online and instore, dining, or unwinding at the best spots across the city.

Shop till you drop

From high-street fashion, beauty, and electronics, to health and wellness – there’s something for everyone with Skywards Miles Mall.

Members can earn:

30% bonus Miles on all purchases made with no minimum spend until 5 December 2024.

2,000 bonus Miles on first online purchase with a Visa card, when you spend a minimum of AED 185 until 31 March 2025.

Enjoy a shopping spree with Farfetch, AliExpress, Mothercare, Apple, Pottery Barn, Harvey Nichols and Bath & Body Works. Members can also spend Miles on Gift Card vouchers starting from only 2,000 Miles.

Earn Miles ‘on the go’ with Skywards Everyday

Members can rack up Miles at more than 300 partners with Skywards Everyday. Download the app and save up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card numbers to earn Miles with every tap. Earn four times the Miles on a first Skywards Everyday transaction made with a Visa debit or credit card.*

Skywards Everyday recently partnered with Gate Avenue, DIFC, where members can earn 1 Mile for every AED 3 spent with more than 70 retail outlets and restaurants, including Cole Haan, Cara Jewellers, La Petite Ani by Chef Izu and more. For every AED 50 spent at Gate Avenue, DIFC visitors can enter a draw for a chance to win up to 100,000 Miles. The offer is valid until 5 December 2024.

Shop and earn at The Bicester Collection

Earn Miles while shopping at some of the world’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands across 9 Villages at The Bicester Collection in the UK and Europe. From now until 5 January 2025, members can also earn:

Double Miles on all purchases made.

Triple Miles on a minimum spend of EUR1,800 (AED 6,970) at Bicester Village, La Roca Village, Las Rozas Village, La Vallée Village, and Ingolstadt Village, and a minimum spend of EUR900 (AED 3,485) at Maasmechelen Village, Fidenza Village, Wertheim Village, and Kildare Village.

Stay and earn with world-class hotels

Earn Miles with Emirates Skywards Hotels at hundreds of thousands of properties worldwide – and earn an additional 25% bonus Miles per night when using a co-branded Emirates Skywards credit card for payment.

Members can also earn 5,000 bonus Miles on their first hotel booking with Emirates Skywards Hotels when paying with a Visa card, valid for hotel stays until 31 March 2025.

One of the most valued loyalty programmes

Emirates Skywards has 33 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels, and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands.

Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information, visit the Emirates Skywards Retail Hub.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*Quadruple Miles offer with Visa valid until 31 March 2025.

* 2,000 bonus Miles offer with Skywards Miles Mall valid until 31 March 2025.