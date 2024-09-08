KUALA LUMPUR, 9 September 2024: The Sarawak Tourism Board and Sabah Tourism Board officially launched their collaborative campaign, ‘Discover Borneo: Malaysia’s Favourite Destination,’ during the MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur 2024, held from 6 to 8 September at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

The campaign launch was honoured by the presence of YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts, and YB Datuk Christina Liew, Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment.

The partnership between the two states seeks to promote Borneo as a unified destination with Sarawak and Sabah’s international airports, the ‘Gateway to Borneo’.

Sarawak aims to attract 4 million visitors in 2024, equally split between foreign and domestic travellers. By July, the state had already welcomed 2,838,572 visitors, comprising 1,763,815 international and 1,074,757 domestic visitors.

YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah remarked that “Sarawak’s collaboration with the Sabah Tourism Board is not just about promoting tourism; it is about sharing the heart and soul of Borneo with the world. Together, we create a compelling narrative that positions Borneo as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination, captivating the hearts of travellers from Peninsular Malaysia and beyond.”

The collaborative pavilion at the MATTA Fair KL served as a focal point for presenting both states’ diverse arts, culture, food, and beverages. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the appeal of Borneo as a singular destination, making travel between Sarawak and Sabah more accessible and showcasing the richness of Borneo’s offerings.

The success of this initiative is evident in the strong performance at previous MATTA Fair events. During the March 2024 fair, Sarawak’s impressive sales contributed significantly to a substantial domestic sales turnover, showcasing the robust potential for growth in domestic tourism.

With over 170,000 attendees and a total sales figure exceeding expectations, the MATTA Fair underscores the increasing demand and opportunities to promote Sarawak and Sabah as the Gateway to Borneo.

The ‘Discover Borneo: Malaysia’s Favourite Destination’ campaign strategically positioned Borneo as a premier global tourism destination by highlighting Sarawak and Sabah’s complementary attractions.

For more information, visit the Sarawak Tourism Board’s website at https://sarawaktourism.com/.

For more information on Sabah, visit the Sabah Tourism Board’s website at https://sabahtourism.com.